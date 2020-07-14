Bourgault air seeders lead the market

SINCE releasing the world's first tow-behind air seeder in 1980, Bourgault has continued to be at the forefront of air seeder technology.

In 2004 Bourgault released the 6550 model which, at almost 20,000 litres capacity, was the world's largest production air seeder.

This feat was replicated 10 years later when the company released the 71300.

With an almost 45,000L capacity, the 71300 was more than double the size of the 6550, showing how far the air seeder market had come in a relatively short amount of time.

Bourgault's innovations in the agricultural industry are driven by agronomy and best farming practises.

Having started by farmers, for farmers, with many of the team still actively farming, Bourgault has never strayed far from its roots.

Being so closely connected to the users has kept Bourgault equipment not only relevant, but foremost over a long period of time.

The company's in-house agronomy team is heavily involved in the design of all Bourgault equipment, testing products and techniques on both its 'Test Farm', and on trial plots throughout Western Canada.

If features don't provide worthwhile benefits to farmers, then they don't make it onto Bourgault machines.

Bourgault Industries' latest release is the 9000 I Series air seeders.

Using industry-leading technology, blended with components that have changed little over the past 30 years,

Bourgault is able to provide farmers with a machine that is familiar, trusted and reliable, while still being at the forefront of modern technology.

Each model has four individual tanks, each with three load cells for accurate, independent weight readings even on uneven ground.

With the integration to the Topcon X35 console, farmers know exactly how much product they are putting in their tank and can now get accurate on-the-go readings of the remaining product in each tank.

The major advance of continual weight readings is to allow the seeder's rate controller to do on-the-go calibrations, giving the farmer the actual application rate, in real time.

This means that one of the most accurate metering systems on the market just got even more accurate.

The 9000 I Series boasts five models in three sizes - 9650 (22,900L), 9950 (33,460L) and the 91300 (45,790L).

The 9650 model has 30/20/20/30 tank splits, while the larger 9950 and 91300 models have a 19/18/11/23 ratio.

Both the 9650 and 9950 come in leading configurations and all models come standard with four-tank metering available to either product primary line.

The 9650 model has 30/20/20/30 tank splits, while the larger 9950 and 91300 have a 19/18/11/23 ratio.

All models can have an optional small seeds 'Saddle Tank', adding a further 1500L capacity.

As the air seeders keep getting larger and heavier, compaction has become an ever larger focus for farmers.

Bourgault has placed a large emphasis on selecting heavy duty running gear and putting more rubber under the models.

The large diameter, increased inflexion (IF) tyres deliver very low ground pressures, reduced rolling resistance, maximising flotation which helps to ensure uniform germination.

Even with the increase in size of seeders, the 9650, in both trailing and leading configurations, has three metre centre options for Controlled Traffic Farming.

Achieving high capacity fills while also being gentle on seed, all 9000 I Series seeders come standard with a 375 millimetres conveyor with the two 'Leading' models coming standard with a folding conveyor.

The load/unload conveyor and tank sump design also provide for easy clean-out.