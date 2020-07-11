Highly productive country near Albany

CONVENIENTLY located about 25km west of Albany and just north of South Coast Highway, this impressive property is well worthy of an inspection.

There are numerous improvements including a modern country-style four-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead that sits in an elevated position enjoying a lovely outlook over the property.

The home has two large living areas and the front verandah provides indoor/ outdoor living that can be enjoyed all year around.

Also included are a generous complement of sheds and near new sheep yards with a loading ramp.

The improvements are all well maintained and are in good condition.

Measuring 92.38 hectares, about 75ha is grazable.

The five paddocks are well fenced and watered from two soaks and one dam that are also complemented by a freshwater stream that provides year-round water and has great potential for other pursuits.

The soil types are medium to heavy and with a good fertiliser history.

The property has good pastures that comfortably carries 2.5 sheep to the grazable acre.

With a great location, great improvements and great water resources, this property is sure to impress.

Price: $1.4m

Location: Torbay

Area: 92.38ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate