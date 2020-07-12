Small holding at convenient location

MORE than eight hectares on the Brand Highway, near the Muchea townsite, are on offer.

The location offers optimal convenience to the Muchea Livestock Centre, as well as Perth, Gingin and Bindoon and the beautiful coast, all while being very secluded for great privacy.

There's good access to the new Tonkin Highway (about 800 metres away) and the Perth airports are also within easy reach.

The fenced property has a tidy two-bedroom home and an excellent bore.

There is an excellent balance of pasture, creeklines and a soak.

This property is a blank canvas waiting for a buyer to develop it and is offered for an excellent price per hectare.

Price: From $898,000

Location: Muchea

Area: 8.66ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate