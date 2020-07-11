Organic farm is a cut above the rest

Redtail Ridge Organic Farm is a picturesque, organically (NASAA) certified farm, bounded by the upper reaches of the Preston River and the Mumballup State forest.

It is three kilometres from the Forrest Tavern (which is more fondly known as Mumby Pub) and 25km from Collie.

Comprising 97.23 hectares of fertile, mainly red loam soils, the property is predominantly cleared except for the creek lines and large stands of jarrah and red gum within the boundary.

The topography ranges from gently undulating to scenic country.

The farm has a well-established olive grove of 2021 trees with seven varieties of oil and four varieties of table olives, all of which are irrigated and fertilised by a diesel pump from the 30,000 cubic metre main dam.

The property has been organically certified for the past 14 years by the owner, producing quality organically grown beef (South Devon), a variety of table olives and award-winning olive oil.

There is also an established free range organic chicken area, that produces about 90 dozen eggs per week.

Redtail Ridge Organic Farm comes with an established and well known organic food business that has a strong customer base and is a well-recognised name in the industry.

All produce is sold online through a quality website with deliveries made by a freezer van and direct to the public at farmers markets.

Features of the property include two large dams and a soak.

The property is fully fenced and has strong grazing pastures.

There is a two-bedroom plus study, fibro and iron cottage with wide verandahs to the rear.

The comfortable and functional house is air conditioned, has solar hot water and a two kilowatt solar power system.

There is great mobile phone coverage with a Telstra tower within eyesight and satellite broadband is connected to the house.

It's time for the owner to move on and Redtail Ridge Organic Farm is on the market to genuine like-minded buyers.

This property and the retail business will generate immediate cash returns, with huge opportunities to grow this established business to the next level.

All the foundations of this successful organic food business have been laid and this is a perfect opportunity for those that have a strong commitment to growing and retailing excellent quality organic produce.

There is also the opportunity to purchase Redtail Ridge Organic Farm on a walk-in walk-out basis.

Price: Offers WIWO

Location: Mumballup

Area: 97.23ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts