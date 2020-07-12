Premium hort opportunity in Gascoyne

WITH the owners set to embark on a new challenge, Riverlodge, which is one of the largest holdings in the Carnarvon horticultural district, is available for immediate possession with all reasonable offers considered.

Riverlodge is a highly-regarded, large-scale horticultural property ideally suited to an expanding family enterprise or an established agribusiness seeking portfolio diversification.

It presents an opportunity to secure a proven agricultural asset in one of Australia's most well-recognised food producing regions.

The three key elements of a successful and sustainable horticultural industry are present and perfectly balanced in this region - ideal growing climate, rich alluvial soil and abundant water.

Secure and substantial water allocations are sourced from both Basin A and the Gascoyne Water Co-operative.

Water is reticulated throughout the length of the property using three 225 millimetre mainlines, with 50 individual valves delivering water to plots of 0.75 hectares each.

The system is operated by a Netafim controller, which is complemented by a five-tank fertigation system, allowing prescribed nutrient applications for each plot.

Production scale and flexibility are features of the property, with 2ha utilised for bananas and the balance of 35ha of arable land able to sustain a wide variety of vegetables which have included beans, beetroot, onions, pumpkin and zucchini.

Buildings on the property are well presented and maintained.

There is a fully renovated and beautifully appointed four-bedroom, one-bathroom homestead, with a 10-metre, below-ground pool and established gardens.

Outbuildings include a 25m x 10m workshop and packing shed (incorporating two cool rooms), two adjoining dome shelters, both measuring 24m x 12m and a 12m x 8m general purpose shed.

Additional accommodation is provided with a five-bedroom workers' cottage and a two-bedroom workers' donga.

The property is conveniently located three kilometres from the North West Coastal Highway and is close to freight services and town amenities.

Riverlodge is offered to the market on a vacant possession basis, however the inclusion of plant and machinery can be negotiated.

As a fully developed blank canvas, Riverlodge allows the future owner to generate almost immediate cashflow, while also establishing an annual crop enterprise to diversify income streams.