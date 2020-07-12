Tourism business with an idyllic lifestyle

RAY White Denmark is pleased to present 21 Tindale Road, Denmark, to the market.

Located just off South Coast Highway, this attractive property overlooks the Irwin Inlet and picturesque surrounding farmland.

Being zoned tourism with licences still in place, a fabulous opportunity exists here to tap into the passing tourist trade with The Valley of the Giants, Peaceful Bay and many other popular locations nearby.

Comprising 25.1 hectares, the property has good infrastructure in place.

Tourism accommodation includes two studio spa chalets and three cabins.

There are 20 powered camp sites, 10 unpowered sites and 20 overflow spaces.

For camping guests, there's an enclosed camp kitchen and ablution block for communal use and there's a large storage shed.

For the owner/ manager, there is a main residence and a cottage.

Farm infrastructure includes a shearing shed, cattle yards and a shed/workshop.

With the old, established pastures and being set among huge granite boulders, this property is the perfect farm stay in the making.

It is the ideal opportunity for a buyer to put their own stamp on and utilise the thriving tourism industry that the Denmark area has to offer, coupled with a beautiful rural lifestyle.

Price: EOI closing Friday, July 31, 2020

Location: Denmark

Area: 25.1ha

Agent: Ray White Denmark