"Wow factor" bull wins Sire Shootout

A Simmental sire has made up for his absence in the show ring this year and claimed the $5000 supreme bull title of the Sire Shootout on Thursday night.



It was a tough-tussle for the final podium spot between two European bulls before judge David Bondfield awarded the overall title to the oldest bull in the competition who caught his eye for his impressive dimensions.



The extreme length, stout make up and body capacity of KBV Penfold from Toowoomba's Martin Rowlands and Stephen Lean was admired by the Palgrove principal.



"Phenotypically he is a really impressive bull to assess as he combines all of the main profit traits - fertility, big scrotal, carcase, thickness and softness, growth and ideal maturity pattern, soundness, moves freely and constitution and he does this in a really appealing package," Mr Bondfield said.

It was fellow Queensland bull and Charolais sire Moongool Pilgrim from the Price family of Keddstock Pty Ltd who was named runner up after overcoming Penfold earlier in their class judging.



The Sire Shootout attracted 83 nominations from across the country and following two nights of commentary from Brett Nobbs, NCC Brahmans, Qld, and Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, NSW, a final 15 bulls from Queensland, NSW and Western Australia remained.



Grey Brahman and The Land's 2020 Beef Battle male winner Nicneil Sugar Daddy, Angus sire Myanga Justify P99, Simmental representative Clay Gully Pentagon, Droughtmaster bull Bryvonlea Thor and the two overall winners rounded out the top six.



Mr Bondfield commended all of the bulls in the interbreed final and said the top six all had the volume that indicated natural doing ability.

"We have got British breed, Bos indicus and Euro breeds in the mix and all of them have a really important function throughout the Australian beef industry," he said.

