Speckle Park takes most popular in Sire Shootout

He may have been late out of the blocks but a Speckle Park bull made a speedy surge to victory in the Sire Shootout viewer's choice competition, receiving more than twice as many votes as his closest rival.

Minnamurra Plunderer P196 from Minnamurra Pastoral Company at Coolah in New South Wales was unsuccessful in placing during the British bull judging on Tuesday night but he gained the appreciation of viewers from across the world.



The son of Redneck JSF Whiskey 4B out of Minnamurra 300X Teressa J97 will be offered for sale at the Minnamurra Speckle Park sale on September 4.

Not yet two years old, the sire in the making has estimated breeding values landing either in the top one or five per cent of the breed across the board.

Across the competition votes were received from within Australia and as far as Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Timor, United Kingdom and the United States of America.



The top 10 of the viewer's choice competition.

British and European class judge Steve Crowley of Tycolah Poll Herefords praised the bull in his Sire Shootout appearance and said he was well worth a look at for his carcase traits.

"He is very well muscled and a great carcase bull," he said.



"He would have one of the bigger eye muscles areas of all these British bulls i think."

The runner up in the viewer's choice was the Droughtmaster bull, Minlacowie Zander 9208, from the Spann family of Jambin, Qld, with 7.8 per cent of the votes.

Bos indicus class winner Somerton Lazarus exhibited by the Dunn family, St Lawrence, Qld, was third with 7.09 per cent of votes.



He was followed by three Droughtmaster bulls in Glenlands J Ambassador from Glenlands Droughtmasters, Bouldercombe, Qld, Oasis Rooster from the Geddes family, Wandal, Qld, and interbreed top six finalist Bryvonlea Thor of the Heck family, Glastonbury, Qld.

Seventh place was The Land's 2020 Beef Battle champion bull Nicneil Sugar Daddy from Neil and Nicole Gibbs, Coalstoun Lakes, Qld, followed by Sire Shootout champion K.B.V. Penfold from Marty Rowlands and Stephen Lean, Toowoomba, Qld, grey Brahman bull Crinum Quintrex from the Randells of Tieri and Bundy Ironstone from the Fleming family, Bundaberg rounding out the top 10.

