Price is right for powerhouse Pilgrim

The journey into the Sire Shootout virtual ring was well worth it for Charolais bull Moongool Pilgrim who found himself in the holy place of top podium finishes.

The 20-month-old was tipped as the hot favourite to win the online competition from many onlookers and came very close to taking the final crown for the Price family, Keddstock Pty Ltd, Yuleba, Qld.



He caught the eye of Charolais breeder and Palgrove CEO David Bondfield who described him as a powerhouse and as a result awarded the poll bull runner up behind overall champion KBV Penfold.

"He really does exude sire's presence," he said.

"You can also see this bull is really long bodied, exceptional natural thickness but really nice balance. He is free moving, an ideal maturity pattern, very expressive in his muscle pattern as a young bull.



"I think there is huge potential in this bull."

The gentle natured bull is from the first crop of Moongool calves by the $18,000 ANC Kind purchased in partnership with DSK Angus and Charolais, Coonabarabran and out of first-calf heifer, Moongool Delveen 12.

A new genetic offering, Pilgrim was admired by stud principal Ivan Price for his easy keeping moderate frame who ticked all the boxes in what they were trying to produce for the industry.

"He has got a lot of sire presence to him," he said.

"He will be in the top half a dozen bulls in our sale. He is a very proud show type animal and I thought he would fit the mold for that sort of concept."



The Price family tuned in to the livestream and received plenty of text messages afterwards congratulating them on their win.

Moongool are no strangers to breeding top stock and hold claim of selling the highest priced Charolais at an Australian auction when they reached $83,000 for Moongool Lunar Rise in 2017.

Their success flows into the show ring too having won the the Uruqhart Trophy (best beef exhibit) and Hordern Trophy (best pair) at the Sydney Royal Show last year.

They have also been named most successful Charolais exhibitor at the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 at Royal Queensland Shows.

About 90 bulls will be for sale at their annual auction on September 21 with the Sire Shootout runner-up win and strong demand for paddock bulls early indications it will be a well supported event.

"I think after a few dry years...there are a lot of old bulls that have gone out of the system so people might be looking to get a sire," Mr Price said.

"It all looks pretty positive."

