AWN expansion continues as it heads west

Australian Network has announced an expansion into Western Australia.

Founded in 1999 with a vision to connect wool growers and wool processors, AWN quickly grew to become Australia's largest independent wool broker with rapid expansion of their rural services businesses and significant growth in their livestock and property agency.

AWN first entered the WA market in 2008, partnering with iconic local wool brokers Dyson Jones, under which name it continues to trade.

AWN managing director John Colley said AWN's expansion into WA was a natural progression for the growth-focused business.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our move into WA under the AWN banner," Mr Colley said.



"We have a strong track record of delivering innovative marketing solutions and exceptional results for Dyson Jones clients in the west as well as our AWN clients in the east.



"AWN will now operate side-by-side Dyson Jones in providing our unique service offering to wool and livestock clients in more locations across WA."

He said this was the latest in a series of expansion activities for the rapidly growing Australian-owned business, who recently announced the opening of two new livestock and property agency branches in Victoria.

