Store sale quality will not disappoint

PRODUCERS looking for store cattle should look no further than the next Elders Boyanup store sale, scheduled for this Friday, July 17, commencing at 1pm, where the Elders South West team is expecting to yard 1300 store cattle.

The majority of the yarding will be made up of Friesian steers and first-cross steers which will be sold both liveweight and appraisal, while there will also be a good opportunity for producers to access beef steers and heifers as well as first-cross heifers with good numbers of these also being nominated.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said with the South West region experiencing a great start to the season, the yarding wouldn't disappoint.

"We have put together a really good line-up for this month's July store sale," Mr Carroll said.

"Vendors have done an excellent job with the presentation of the cattle and this sale will provide a great opportunity for buyers to purchase in the first Elders store sale of the new financial year.

"As always the sale will start off with the liveweight beef cattle and then move onto the dairy steers where we have a large selection of both liveweight and appraisal dairy steers nominated."

The sale will kick off with the beef steers and heifers and the majority of the pens in this section will be filled with British breed types.

Karridale producers CW & YR Elson, will offer 50 Friesian steers aged 14-16 months in the sale, the majority of which are owner-bred.

Leading the numbers in this section will be Scott River producers FR & LF Prosser with 40 owner-bred Charolais cross calves (20 steers and 20 heifers).

The 12 to 14-month-old calves are sired by Charolais bulls and out of third and fourth cross Angus females, which have an English Dairy Shorthorn background.

Elders Nannup agent Terry Tarbotton said the line was expected to weigh 300 to 340 kilograms.

"They are very good types and would suit either lotfeeders or graziers," Mr Tarbotton said.

Another to offer numbers in the same 12-14mo age bracket will be P & J Middleton, Donnybrook.

The Middletons will offer 30 owner-bred Angus steers, weighing 300-320kg, based on Blackrock and Coonac Angus bloodlines.

Elders Boyanup agent Alex Roberts said the steers were good lightweight types to tuck away for either grass or grain fattening in the future.

A draft of 15 Angus steers aged 16 to 18 months and estimated to weigh from 420 to 440kg will be offered by Depiazzi Agriculture, Dardanup, at the Elders sale.

Ferguson producers RG & N Gibbs will also present a handy line of 13 Angus steers aged 12-14 months.

The steers are based on Mordallup Angus bloodlines and will weigh from 300-320kg.

There will be a good line of 50 Murray Greys (20 steers and 30 heifers) offered by C & C McNab.

The line of 12mo calves are expected to weigh from 260-300kg.

At the heavier end of the scales Depiazzi Agriculture, Denmark, will pen up 15 Angus steers, weighing 420-440kg.

The 16-18mo steers are bred on Monterey and Little Meadows Angus bloodlines with vaccinations and drenches up to date.

Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, said the Depiazzi family's steers were a good line of forward store Angus steers ideal to finish on grass or grain.

Friesian and first cross steers will make up the bulk of the yarding and there will be something for everyone with the steers ranging from 4mo poddies through to 24mo steers.

One of the biggest vendors in these pens will be CA Panetta, Harvey, with an offering of 30 Friesian steers aged 8-10mo, 50 Angus-Friesian steers (6-10mo) and 16 Hereford-Friesian steers (6-8mo).

The extremely quiet draft of steers has been sourced from local calf sales and South West dairies and they have been meticulously raised.

They were drenched on May 1, 2020 and have had access to cereal hay to balance their diet.

In the 20-24mo age bracket there will be a good run of black and white steers with three vendors combining for just over 90 head.

Some of the 30 Friesian steers aged 10 to 12 months that make up part of CA Panetta's total draft of 96 Friesian and first-cross steers.

Cowaramup based-operation Warrick Farm Grazing, will offer 32 steers (22-24mo) which were purchased in and grown out.

Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the steers were a good size and would be ideal for a spring finishing program.

In the same age range Dudinalup Pastoral, Nannup, will present 30 well-grown steers which are in forward store condition and expected to weigh more than 500kg.

Rounding out the vendors in these pens will be Brenton Hinkley, Bridgetown, with 30 steers aged 20-22mo.

Another large vendor in the liveweight Friesian steer lines will be Hayes Farm, formerly S & JM Hayes, Cookernup and Capel, which will present 74 owner-bred, bucket-reared steers aged 16-20 months.

Elders Capel representative Rob Gibbings said the line was the family's annual draft from their dairy and the steers were in forward store condition.

The steers will weigh from 350-420kg and they were drenched a month ago.

In the 10-20mo age range there will be a number of volume vendors offering their annual drafts in the sale.

Northcliffe dairy operators GW & MV Smith will truck in 50 owner-bred Friesian steers (16-18mo) that are in good forward store condition and expected to weigh 350-450kg when they are offered liveweight.

The steers were all bucket-reared and have had all the health treatments.

Jesmond Dairy, Rosa Glen and CW & YR Elson, Karridale, will both offer 50 Friesian steers aged 14-16mo.

The majority of the offering from the Elsons is owner-bred but there is a small percentage which were purchased in and reared, the whole line was drenched with Cattle Max three weeks ago.

The Jesmond Dairy line is all owner-bred and were drenched with Cydectin about five weeks ago.

Mr Williams said both lines were in good forward store condition and would be ideal for graziers and backgrounders.

In the poddy pens Tutanup-based dairy operation Negus Enterprises will be the largest vendor in these section offering 50 Friesian poddy steers aged 4-6mo, which have been dehorned and had all the health treatments.

Fellow dairy operation Kingsley McSwain, Busselton, will also have a good run of owner-bred poddy Friesian steers in the sale when it trucks in 30 head in the 8-10mo age range.

There will also be a run of first-cross heifers on offer in the 12-14mo age range with DA Campbell, Warner Glen, offering 25 Angus-Friesians and Elgin Dairies, Boyanup, presenting 20 Angus-Friesians.