Explore options for in-crop herbicides

GROWERS are being encouraged to employ as many herbicide modes of action as possible in their weed control program, rather than just using one application with one herbicide mode of action.

There are 46 approved herbicide active ingredients or mixes for broadleaf weed control in cereals, spanning seven herbicide modes of action (MOA) - and 34 out of the 46 are from herbicide Groups B or I.

Syngenta Australia technical services manager Jason Sabeeney said there were many options available and many considerations when it came to planning an effective in-crop herbicide program.

"The heavy reliance on mainly Group B and I herbicides for broadleaf weed control in cereals and on Group A and B grass selectives, is putting great pressure on high resistance risk chemistry," Mr Sabeeney said.

"Unfortunately, in-crop herbicide application frequently involves making compromises when it comes to efficacy and logistics.

"With large spray programs the temptation is to use wider gear and travel faster to get across the area as quickly as possible."

Sometimes growers will also minimise the number of passes by adding multiple products into each tank mix and wait for a second or even third flush of weeds to emerge before spraying, which Mr Sabeeney described as a high-risk practice which can compromise the efficacy of the herbicide treatments.

While it's not necessarily possible to add more modes of action to the tank mix, he said some herbicide mixes could be a very good option.

Mr Sabeeney said herbicide mixes of multiple modes of action could be useful to broaden the spectrum of weeds controlled and to assist with resistance management.

"If used in rotation with other herbicide options these products add to the diversity, increase overall weed control and reduce weed seed set," he said.

"The compatibility of herbicides and other agricultural chemicals that might be added to the tank, such as insecticides, fungicides and trace elements, is not just about their physical compatibility.

"Conducting a jar test will show if the mix can be made without forming a glug or precipitate, but it doesn't tell you if the efficacy of the individual products is maintained, or if it is safe to the crop."

Using a mix which has been recommended on the label is the better option as the mix has usually been thoroughly tested for biological compatibility, crop safety and weed efficacy within the prescribed use pattern.

Mr Sabeeney said some mixes had an additive result where each component improved the overall weed control, compared to using the products individually.

"Others are antagonistic and when combined they reduce overall weed control compared to using the products individually," he said.

"In rare cases, the combination produces a synergistic mix, where the combination delivers a result greater than the sum of their parts.

"A good example is a mix of Group H and Group C products - when combined these two modes of action deliver efficacy greater than the sum of their parts and are highly effective."

Mr Sabeeney said when it came to broadleaf herbicide products it was critical to understand the mode of action and consider how each product works and the conditions and application parameters that maximised performance.

"Contact herbicides, for example mixes containing bromoxynil (Group C), carfentrazone (Group G) and diflufenican or picolinofen (Group F) are most effective when applied early in the season and onto small weeds (two to six leaf stage)," Mr Sabeeney said.

"Contact herbicides rely on good weed coverage, which is best achieved before the crop canopy begins to shade the weeds.

"Light and temperature also play a significant role in activity of these products and they are often combined with another mode of action such as Group H, C, F or I to broaden the spectrum and or assist with coverage."

For grass control, the registered options post-emergent are primarily Group A and B herbicides, along with early post-emergent group J.

Mr Sabeeney said Group A and B herbicides were generally very effective where there was still susceptible grass populations, but both had a high risk of evolving herbicide resistance.

"As a rule, Group A herbicides perform best when applied alone rather than mixed with broadleaf herbicide options," he said.

"For example, a tank mix of Group A and some Group I herbicides is often antagonistic, resulting in a 10 to 30 per cent decrease in grass weed control compared to applying the Group A herbicide on its own.

"For early post-emergent application, Boxer Gold (Groups J + K) can be tank mixed with broadleaf herbicides, but it is generally accepted as suppressing, rather than controlling, grass weeds such as annual ryegrass."

Grass selective herbicides are very responsive to adjuvants and environmental factors and with the recommended adjuvants being listed on the label, it is important to follow these instructions to optimise efficacy.

"While resistance is widespread to Group A and B chemistry in grass weeds, environmental conditions such as frost, waterlogging and drought can have a significant impact on performance of these herbicides, and resistance is sometimes misdiagnosed as the cause of product failure," Mr Sabeeney said.

When it comes to minimising weed seed set, mixing and rotating in-crop herbicides is just part of the bigger strategy and there are a range of non-herbicide tactics that can also be implemented.

Crop competition, harvest weed seed control and cutting for hay, are essential components in the grass weed control program, particularly in seasons where the pre-emergent herbicides don't perform to their full potential.