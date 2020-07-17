More support to overcome social isolation

GRANTS of up to $20,000 are on offer for not-for-profit organisations based in rural, regional and remote Australia to support mental health projects for their local communities.

Now in its third year, the In a Good Place (IAGP) program is offering a pool of $200,000 for community-led projects that help improve people's mental health by reducing social isolation, increasing social participation and connectedness and increasing access to help for those who are at risk or are experiencing mental health issues.

The grants are part of a collaboration between the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) and CCI Giving.

CCI chief risk officer and CCI Giving chairman Jeremy Yipp said sharing experiences and knowing you were not alone was powerful.

"We have seen so many projects funded through the In a Good Place program that have been a beacon of hope for those living in communities doing it tough," Mr Yipp said.

"They have made a real difference to the resilience, social connectedness and mental wellbeing of rural Australia."

Coorow Community Resource Centre was a recipient of the IAGP grants last year, using the funds to organise three nights which featured key guest speakers Australian comedian Peter Rowsthorne, actor and television presenter Ernie Dingo and former WA Police commissioner Karl O'Callaghan.

At the 'On Speaking Terms' event, guests were treated to dinner as they listened to the guest speakers, as well as representatives from mental health agencies.

"Between the three of them it was great because Peter pointed out the funny side of life, Ernie, who was brought up locally but has gone on to bigger and better things had great advice on setting yourself challenges and Karl had a great work/life balance message, about learning how to switch off," said Coorow CRC co-ordinator Deborah Maley.

With a small population in town, Ms Maley said she anticipated about 100 people would attend, but was blown away when a total of 260 people turned up to the three events.

"The event was really well received, I think because it had the mental health message, but it was also focused on the connections within the community and getting people together," Ms Maley said.

"We hope to apply for another grant this year and do something different for our community."

FRRR chief executive officer Natalie Egleton said COVID-19 has highlighted the impact that isolation could have on mental health, particularly in rural, regional and remote communities.

"Rural communities have been hit by drought, bushfires, floods and now the impact of COVID-19 restrictions," Ms Egleton said.

"These events have a huge impact on the mental health of those living in these regions.

"Mental health in rural, regional and remote Australia is a complex issue.

"Overwhelmingly, there is a consistent need in these communities for better access to mental health services, as well as greater opportunities to strengthen social-connectedness and participation.

"It's not just about those that have a mental health condition having access to clinical services, but also how we can support opportunities to promote mental wellbeing, through the likes of workshops or mental health first-aid training or simply providing a safe place to chat to someone."

There is a two-stage process for the IAGP grants with applications now open and a brief project outline to be submitted no later than Friday, August 7.

Full applications for invited projects are due by Tuesday, August 11.