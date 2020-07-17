WA dogs to put best paw forward

TWO dogs will represent Western Australia at this year's Cobber Challenge, which is shaking up its format to include favourite competitors from previous years.

Now in its fifth year, five new contenders will take on seven 'All Stars' from all over Australia in the popular dog challenge with each entrant wearing a GPS collar to track how far, fast and long they work from August 17 to September 6.

The All Stars team includes Moora livestock station manager Bec Martin's five-year-old border collie Bruce, who she said is "a good all rounder that is easy to work with".

Harrison Park's kelpie Elsie, will also represent WA as a new contender.

"When you put him on the sheep he's pretty agile and moves quite well," Ms Martin said.

"He covers a lot of ground so I get him to do yard work, shifting sheep and cattle and he helps me out during the lambing season too."

Bruce is one of five dogs used by Ms Martin to help her with daily work.

Ms Martin competed in the 2018 Cobber Challenge with her kelpie Tiges, but said she wanted to give Bruce a run this year.

The only other WA competitor is Harrison Park who manages a Badgingarra sheep and cattle farm.

He entered his kelpie Elsie after seeing a link to the Cobber Challenge on Facebook.

"Even before I heard about the Cobber Challenge, I was always curious to see how far my dogs run when we do work around the farm, and thought about getting a GPS collar too," Mr Park said.

"Elsie is a runt, but what she lacks in size she makes up for in work ethic.

"She's the first to seek out the craziest cow in a mob and show them who's boss.

"She's a smart worker, she knows which cow is the leader and once she can control them, the rest of the mob follows."

Cobber Challenge marketing manager Kellie Savage said the number and quality of nominations showed Australian farmers were keen to see their best friends recognised for the great work they do.