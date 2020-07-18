An ideal location for southern grazing

MACKENZIE Hill is just off Albany Highway and about 35 kilometres from Albany in the thriving locality of Narrikup.

It is also conveniently located close to the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards.

Comprising 233.95 hectares over three titles, the property has well-planned new fencing in place, a water system and some natural bush.

The residence is a comfortable four-bedroom home set high on the landscape which overlooks most of the property.

The home has a modern kitchen with an open plan kitchen/ dining/lounge, heated by a tile fire and heat pump hot water system.

For those with adventurous children or those who are young at heart, there is a purpose-made motocross track.

The property has a system of extensive laneways for easy access, with all steel gates that lead to new cattle and sheep yards.

Infrastructure consists of a good quality two-stand shearing shed and an estimated nine metre x 15m machinery shed.

Both the house and sheds are off the grid, with a solar battery system with back-up generator

Apart from numerous soaks and dams, there is a solar-equipped bore that services most of the property with an almost endless supply of water.

Improved pastures are complemented with a good fertiliser history which makes for impressive feed production.

The property is divided into 11 confinement pens that are set up to feed sheep or cattle.

The topography is nicely undulating with mostly high country and some flats, suitable for plentiful hay and silage production.

Mackenzie Hill is stocked with cows that are strip grazing, while a sizeable amount has been planted to fodder crops that include oats, ryegrass, clover and turnips.

Price: $1.95m

Location: Narrikup

Area: 233.95ha

Agent: Ray White Rural Albany