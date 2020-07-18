Contiguous aggregation of top quality

THIS large, mixed farming operation is the result of more than 50 years of dedication and expansion at Connawarrie.

The topography features mostly wide, open, undulating farmland that is perfectly suited to cropping and livestock production.

The 2020 cropping program has been completed, with wheat, canola, barley, lupins and oats all thriving and an excellent lambing percentage being achieved.

About 7340 hectares have been sown in 2020, with the balance of the arable area being clover-based pastures.

Connawarrie has comfortably run more than 7000 head of sheep in the past, with sheep consistently cutting 6.5-7 kilograms of 21 micron wool.

High lambing percentages and growth rates have also been consistently achieved over many decades.

Sheep-related infrastructure includes two raised board shearing sheds and five sets of workable yards, with fencing maintained throughout the farm.

Soil types are of a high quality overall, being predominantly easy working medium and duplex soils.

Connawarrie has enjoyed a long-term, sustainable cropping rotation with a large-scale soil amelioration program commencing in 2001.

The property is in a desirable climatic zone and benefits from being within 130 kilometres of the South Coast as the crow flies.

Connawarrie is about 15km north of the well-serviced and close-knit community of Newdegate.

There is frontage to the bitumen Newdegate North Road, as well as numerous secondary gravel roads which assists with logistics.

Connawarrie consists of 20 adjoining titles which are divided into 65 paddocks.

The total size of the property is about 11,503 hectares, with the nearby properties Duncans (593ha with a licensed gypsum mine) and Majors (835ha) able to be added if required.

Pinjarrah Homestead forms the main residence and administration hub of Connawarrie.

The beautiful two-storey homestead was extensively renovated and extended in 2010 to create a large home of exceptional design, quality and functionality.

The five-bedroom home features a high grade, commercial solar power system and enjoys commanding views over the farm.

There are two additional residences utilised by employees and family members, plus an employee accommodation complex.

Other infrastructure is strategically located over the property and includes 15 grain silos with 700 tonnes of combined capacity, two main fertiliser sheds with a combined capacity in excess of 500t, four UAN storage tanks, a chemical shed, as well as machinery sheds and workshops.

A broad water network services Connawarrie, comprising six key dams, two reliable freshwater soaks and more than 40 paddock dams.

Water reticulates to troughs and tanks over the property, with more than 500,000 litres of tank storage for spray, stock and domestic use.

The Connawarrie aggregation has been conservatively farmed and the buyers will have access to 30 years of data supporting yields and rainfall.

The estimated average annual rainfall is 360 millimetres with a reliable winter growing season pattern.

Efficiency of production is the hallmark of Connawarrie, featuring large open paddocks, long runs, easy working soil types, interconnecting laneways and ease of access to public roads.

For buyers that require plant, machinery and/or livestock, there is the potential to negotiate a purchase of the property on a walk-in, walk-out basis.

Connawarrie is a valuable agricultural asset and represents an outstanding opportunity to astute buyers.

It will be sure to appeal to local buyers, established farmers looking to relocate and investors seeking to either farm in their own right or lease out at a fixed rate of return.



Price: $17.85m

Location: Mt Sheridan

Area: 11,503ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate