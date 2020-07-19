Great mixed farming parcel on offer

ELABBIN Hills is a picturesque rural farmland parcel.

The country is mostly elevated landscape with gentle undulations, granite outcrops and stands of native timbers.

It comprises three freehold land titles with a total land area of 645.7 hectares, with about 514.79ha being considered arable.

Elabbin Hills is 34 kilometres north of Merredin, 8km south of Nungarin and 275km east of Perth.

There is road frontage to Elabbin East Road and the property is adjacent to Merredin-Nungarin Road and there is a narrow gauge railway line.

The property has an excellent mix of mostly medium sandy loam soils, granite and some sand over clay/gravel.

Original vegetation consisted of gimlet, salmon gum, mallee, York gum and tammar.

There is good fencing to most of the boundary and the bush is fenced off.

Water is supplied via one scheme water connection to a 23,000 litre poly tank and three dams.

Elabbin Hills has not been cropped and pastured for the past three years.

The property is tenanted, who have been running 600 head of Merino ewes plus lambs.

Price: Offers closing Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1pm

Location: Elabbin

Area: 645.7ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate