Agriculture still key for Royal Show plans

SEEING the joy on disadvantaged and disabled children's faces as they enjoyed the Perth Royal Show's farm animal nursery in their own private session was a powerful moment for departing Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) president Paul Carter.

With occupational health and safety issues preventing the children's entry to the animal farm during the show, Mr Carter said a Lotterywest grant helped facilitate the special interaction.

"It served to remind us why we do what we do at RASWA - as a not-for-profit volunteer organisation we want to bring those moments of joy to everyone in our society, whatever their position or station in life," Mr Carter said.

It was just one of many memorable moments and milestones for Mr Carter who ended his three-year term as president this month.

Having served as a RASWA volunteer for more than 30 years Mr Carter was the youngest ever council member to be appointed at just 31 years of age in 1994 and was also the youngest member to ever be appointed president at age 53.

Mr Carter had a clear goal in mind when he began the role in 2017 and that was to make sure that he, as a city-based president, erred on the side of regional and agricultural Western Australia so that he could never be accused of not promoting agriculture and farming life.

"If people were to say that we drifted away from agriculture, we would like to think that we never did and that was more perception than reality, so I decided to go even more overtly towards agriculture and animals to correct that perception," Mr Carter said.

"The importance of the Perth Royal Show to continue to promote the farming community, which is one of the most geographically-spread communities in the world and to connect our communities is something that I think resonates with everyone.

"Our exit surveys continue to reaffirm that the key components of a royal show remain agriculture, animals and farming communities and the general feedback from the media and our patrons has been that there is more agriculture and rural life on show than there has been for many years."

During his tenure, RASWA introduced the 'Thank a Farmer' wall and its success far exceeded Mr Carter's expectations, with a huge number of people leaving emotional and heartfelt messages for WA farmers.

"I've seen some hardened farmers have a look at them with a tear in their eye and that was incredibly touching," Mr Carter said.

Sitting within the show's themes of connecting communities and inclusivity, a Lotterywest grant helped the society open its gates to disadvantaged people in the community via about 40,000 tickets for last year's show.

"We particularly targeted those who were going through financial difficulty in regional areas and asked our regional and agricultural affiliated societies to identify those people and distribute tickets to them," Mr Carter said.

"We extended that into the indigenous community, providing them with some rides, showbags and meal vouchers so they could enjoy a day at the show."

The role has also had its fair share of challenges for Mr Carter, who is a relatively shy person when it comes to being in large groups of people, but was forced to entertain the likes of premiers, governors, senior ministers and VIPs during his tenure.

In his first year at president, at a time when WA's farmers were crying out for finishing rains, the Perth Royal Show was flooded and for the first time in living memory show jump events had to be cancelled.

"The CEO and I weren't sleeping - hearing every drop of rain on our roofs each night because we knew there were 2800 volunteers that built that show - it's their passion and to see them being disappointed that not as many people would come was heartbreaking," Mr Carter said.

Despite being disappointed the society still celebrated every drop of rain as a dollar in a farmer's pocket.

With a background in financial services, Mr Carter is proud to have been able to help turn what was a cash-loss position into a cash-positive position for the society, after asking the team to "do more with less".

"We said we want you to save expenses but, whatever you do, you can't undermine the integrity of preparing, building and hosting a royal show and they've achieved that," Mr Carter said.

Relying on events held at the Claremont Showgrounds to produce $2.5 million of their approximate $11 million in income, every dollar made is invested back into WA's biggest show each year.

But with COVID-19 restrictions forcing the showgrounds to stop hosting events earlier this year, the not for profit organisation's finances have inevitably been hit.

To help combat the issue of dwindling funds, RASWA hopes to create greater use of the grounds year round, with a redevelopment plan approved by the WA Planning Commission in October last year.

Redevelopment of the site may bring the opportunity to build an agricultural centre of excellence to be used for key industry events and generate some diversified income streams.

"If it comes to fruition it would make us less reliant on the financial performance of the royal show, which is very dependent on the weather," Mr Carter said.

"I wouldn't be willing to put a timeline on it because I came into the presidency thinking we could quickly negotiate the settlement of this redevelopment management plan, but it wasn't until near the end of my term that we actually managed to achieve that.

"Claremont Showgrounds is an asset of State significance and any decision that's made around these grounds needs to be one that embeds what the core purpose of the RAS is and also preserve it for future generations."