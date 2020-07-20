New RASWA president embraces challenges

TAKING over the reigns as president of the Royal Agricultural Society of WA (RASWA) in these unprecedented times will be no small feat, but one which David Thomas was ready for.

"With what's been happening with COVID-19, my main focus is to ensure the financial security and longevity of the Perth Royal Show," Mr Thomas said.

Following the announcement of support from the State government that the 2020 Perth Royal Show will be going ahead, Mr Thomas said RASWA had a big job to do in a short timeframe, but was fortunate to have a passionate group of 2800 volunteers and staff that "wanted to get it right".

"This year will be uniquely different to other years," Mr Thomas said.

"It will be very focused on tourism, agriculture, the arts and I think the public is looking for a show that will lift people's spirits after some tough times.

"We should have 90 per cent of what we normally do at the Perth Royal Show and there will just be a refinement of a few of our competitions, with our international judges obviously unable to attend."

The organisation will continue to work closely with the State government to ensure the new COVID-19 health standards are met for this year's show, with many of them an extension of what is already in place.

"For example, with the petting animals we've had sanitisers on hand for quite a few years, so it will just be making that sort of thing more readily available across the whole show," Mr Thomas said.

"COVID-19 has also reinforced the fact that it's important for us to strengthen and further develop our relationships with the State and Federal government, so we will continue to work on that."

After receiving approval from the WA Planning Commission for the redevelopment of the Claremont Showgrounds last October, Mr Thomas expects the project will take up a fair amount of his time going forward.

Also on his agenda is a plan to work with the First Nations people to give them an opportunity to be a part of the show, now and for years to come.

"There are many lessons to learn from how Aboriginal people managed the land, and there is so much knowledge that we are yet to tap into from an agricultural point of view," Mr Thomas said.

He will also continue on with the work of his predecessor Paul Carter, with ongoing programs such as the Perth Royal Food Awards which brings the opportunity to celebrate and demonstrate the quality of the State's produce, as well as the Thank a Farmer promotion which continues to grow in stature.

The former RASWA vice-president has been involved with the not-for-profit organisation since 2013 and his background includes 21 years in the defence force, which he joined when he was 17-years-old.

When he left the defence force Mr Thomas moved into camp facility management in the resources industry and now has his own business which operates in WA's North West.

In his three years as vice-president Mr Thomas was involved in all of the high-level strategy, vision and decisions of the society.

"The key components of what we brought to the table in the past three years, he wants to build on moving forward plus bringing his own personality and ideas," Mr Carter said.

He said having presidential terms of three years and succession plans had put the council in good stead.

"A term of three years brings passionate people into the role for a good period of time which allows them to give their very best and not run out of steam," Mr Carter said.

"I'll continue to be a proud member of council going forward and will lend support wherever I possibly can."