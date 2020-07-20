Whopper rain stabilises WA yield potential

A MONSTER rain event has fallen over Western Australia, with the normally drier northern and eastern grain producing regions the major beneficiaries.

Up to 50mm fell in the Geraldton area with the heaviest rain then tracking in a line south-east delivering tallies in excess of 25mm in the eastern wheatbelt and then across to Esperance.

There were useful, but smaller falls in the traditionally wetter southern and western parts of the state's grain producing regions.

James Maxwell, Australian Crop Forecasters, said the rain had not added to yield estimates but had consolidated what was there.

"Some of those areas, particularly in the north, were really very dry and this rain allows the rain to hang in there."

Bob Nixon, Grains Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) said the rain was in the nick of time.

"In terms of timely rain events over the years this is right up there," Mr Nixon, who farms at Kalannie, in the state's north-eastern wheatbelt, said.

"We had between 17 and 30mm on our farm and there were generalised totals in the area around the same," he said.

"Winter has been quite dry for some areas after useful summer rain so to get a late winter burst helps set the season up going into the important spring period is fantastic."

Mr Nixon said the potential was there for Western Australia to achieve average or even slightly above average but added all would be up to the seasonal conditions from now on.

"Overall, most areas have now seen at least some useful rain during the growing season and there are a number of areas that look quite good," Mr Nixon said.

"Visually crops look better than last year and with the warm winter to date they have been growing quickly in the areas with sufficient moisture."

"I would say all prospects are in play, with a good run home we could end up with an above average season, but equally, if it came in hot and dry then we would see a lot of crops hit the wall."

Mr Nixon said the weather system, where tropical moisture fed into a cold front to the south was the textbook system to deliver rain to WA's lower rainfall cropping systems.

"The cold fronts that push through the south-west corner often don't deliver as much to the north and east so this was the type of system that was needed and it came at exactly the right time."

Mr Maxwell said he had overall projections for around 8.5 million hectares of crop planted for Western Australia, with just under 5m ha of that wheat.

