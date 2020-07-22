Applications open for new scholarship fund honouring fallen heroes

Applications are now open for a new scholarship fund honouring father and son heroes Ross and Andrew Powell.

Announced in April, the Powell Legacy Fund has been launched to provide financial support across a broad range of activities relating to education, agriculture and volunteerism.

Ross, 71, and Andy, 32, tragically died after their boat flipped during a rescue mission near the Twelve Apostles last year.



The pair were life-long members of the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club, active in the CFA and SES, and prominent figures in the local dairy farming industry.



Since the fund was announced, a local subcommittee has been formed to assess applications and advise the board of the DemoDAIRY Foundation on successful applications.



The DemoDAIRY Foundation is administering the fund.

Chris Hibburt from The Vet Group is the facilitator of the Powell Legacy Fund sub-committee.

He said the federal government, Powell family and local community had contributed $200,000 for post-secondary scholarships and grants consistent with Ross and Andy's passions.



It is anticipated the fund will be granted in full over the next 10 years.

Mr Hibburt said Val Powell, the wife of Ross and mother of Andy, was keen to see successful applicants achieve their endeavours with support from the fund.

"Val has a lot of appreciation for the work that is happening. She is really grateful that people have stepped up to continue the work of her family," he said.

"There is criteria, but we want applicants to know that the fund is flexible and as a sub-committee we're aware of Ross and Andy's passion across education, volunteerism and agriculture and what sort of projects they would be right behind."

Mr Hibburt said while the focus was on young people, "no one will be excluded".

"As an example there might be a 45-year-old who wants to do an abseiling leadership program to then teach young people to abseil and join the local cliff rescue crew," he said.

"So don't just think about the scholarships - the grant program is there as well to make things happen that might not happen without some external funding support."

Mr Hibburt encouraged interested individuals to visit the Powell Legacy Fund page on the DemoDAIRY Foundation website for more information and to complete the online application process.





The story Applications open for new scholarship fund honouring fallen heroes first appeared on Farm Online.