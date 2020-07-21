World wheat production to dip but still high

WORLD wheat production will come back in 2020 but is still likely to be at historically high levels according to market research business IndexBox.

The analysts put out a report last week forecasting a world wheat crop of 758.3 million tonnes, down 0.5 per cent year on year.

While there are forecast to be potential yield declines due to unfavorable weather conditions in the EU, Ukraine and the United States IndexBox believes this will be offset by strong performances in Australia, Canada, Russia and the subcontinent.

In the EU, the report forecast a crop of 131m tonnes, which reflects not only a poor season in parts of Europe but also a decline in acreage, particularly in France, normally Europe's largest wheat produce due to heavy rain at planting.

Further to the east there is also forecast to be a drop in wheat tonnes in Ukraine, which has emerged as one of the world's biggest exporters in recent years.

IndexBox expects a relatively substantial 11pc year on year drop in Ukrainian tonnage, down to 25m tonnes due to both reduced planted area and dry growing season conditions.

However, in Russia, more planted area will compensate for potential lower yields due to dry conditions at a critical time in the growing season earlier in the year, with 77m tonnes predicted.

In North America, unfavorable weather conditions in the U.S., including low temperatures and scarce rainfall, could affect wheat yields, leading to a decline in production to 50.8 million tonnes in 2020.

In Canada, expanded winter plantings are expected to drive production to 34 million tons, assuming that yields and area sown with the spring crop remain unchanged.

The big gains in global production this year come out of Asia, with India set for a record year of 105m tonnes, driven by increased plantings as farmers seek to take advantage of higher prices.

In Pakistan, favorable weather conditions will ensure production at 26m tonnes, while in mainland China, the wheat output is expected to rise slightly.

Through the Middle East, the overall outlook is also favorable.

In Turkey, the largest producer in the region, wheat production is likely to rise to 20 million tonnes, up 5.3 percent from a year earlier. Results in neighboring countries are expected to remain unchanged from the previous year's strong harvest.

But further west the dry has hit hard, with all major North African wheat producers likely to have a year on year decline.

Morocco is projected to have its worst year for four seasons, while Algeria and Tunisia will also harvest less wheat this year than in 2019.

IndexBox has the Australian crop at a significant reduction to local forecasters with a number of 21.4m tonnes, down from the 25m tonnes or greater many others are predicting.

It is predicting a good year in South America where Argentina and Brazil produce the lion's share of the wheat.

