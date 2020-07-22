Australian Wool Innovation, in collaboration with its Woolgrower Consultation Group, is seeking feedback in an online survey to help guide the 10-year strategic plan for Australian wool growers.



One of AWI's recommendations which came from the review of its performance in July 2018 was to develop a long-term wool industry strategy and 'Wool 2030' has been flagged to be released in November this year.

AWI said the results of the survey would play a major role in developing 'Wool 2030', with the WCG and its 'next generation' representatives overseeing the project.

The WCG has recently completed a series of five webinars exploring key areas to be included in 'Wool 2030'.

AWI said the plan would principally cover issues related to wool production, but also some downstream activities in which wool growers had a strong stake, such as traceability systems.



AWI chief executive Stuart McCullough said the purpose of the plan was to keep wool profitable and sustainable.

"AWI wants to hear from growers from across Australia on their priorities and ideas to ensure wool remains a profitable land use choice," Mr McCullough said.

He said the approach to developing 'Wool 2030' had to be adjusted in response to coronavirus, which had restricted the team's ability to run workshops and other face-to-face events to seek input.



AWI plans to hold regional workshops in coming months if and when travel restrictions allow it.

AWI said in the meantime, they were keen to hear from growers and other industry participants in the survey, which seeks to gather views on where the industry should be in 2030, what opportunities and threats the industry faces over that time, and what key activities need to be undertaken to ensure the industry's prosperity.



The survey should only take 15-20 minutes to complete.

It will be open until Sunday, August 16 and can be completed here.



The story What should the wool industry focus on in next 10 years? first appeared on Farm Online.