New farm training initiative launched

Andrew Weidemann, Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chairman with Stephen Ball, chairman of the GPA Training committee.

GRAIN Producers Australia (GPA) is launching a new agricultural training and stewardship platform that the organisation hopes will help will improve safety outcomes within the industry while simultaneously cutting red tape.

GPA Training will be launched on Thursday at 1pm on Zoom as part of Farm Safety Week.

Chairman of GPA Andrew Weidemann said the concept was for a one-stop shop for all inductions and occupational health and safety (OH&S) requirements.

He said it could become a vital resource as agriculture confronted a markedly changed workforce this year due to COVID-19.

"On one hand the industry will not have access to regular workers, such as backpackers and potentially interstate contractors if state borders remain closed, but on the other hand others forced out of work due to the pandemic will be looking at opportunities in our sector," Mr Weidemann said.

"Getting these new participants 'farm ready' will require a lot of training and we feel it is best to offer it to them in one easy location."

For farmers, Mr Weidemann said he saw the platform helping manage the various compliance requirements.

"As an example, there are an ever increasing number of on-site induction requirements for farmers," Mr Weidemann said.

"In my own region in the Wimmera there are a number of different bulk handling and hay processing facilities all currently with different induction protocols."

"Ideally we'd like to see it as the equivalent of your national grower register (NGR) card where you can use the card at multiple sites.

"By completing training on the GPA platform we would love to see that give you induction credentials across multiple sites.

Mr Weidemann said GPA was in discussions with a number of bulk handlers and that negotiations were progressing well.

"They are very supportive of the principle of what we are trying to do."

GPA has worked extensively with farm safety business Ag In Compliance to come up with the platform.

Ag In Compliance's Paul Daniel said using GPA, with its strong reach into the grower community, was a great way to get the training through to more involved with agriculture.

"We want to see as many people trained to the best level they can be and this concept of having a lot of training needs in one place fits the bill."

Further down the track Mr Weidemann said he hoped to expand the program to be a key component of the grains industry's stewardship credentials in terms of pesticide use.

"There is increasing scrutiny on chemical application and maximum residue limits and we'd love to offer something, in conjunction with other resources to ensure our farmers are as well trained about chemical use as possible.

"If that goes well it could be a real advantage for the industry as we could point out our sustainability credentials and how products are being used responsibly."

"There may come a time where having chemical accreditation is the difference between getting a sale and not, we need to be proactive on this issue and highlight the good work we are doing."

The story New farm training initiative launched first appeared on Farm Online.