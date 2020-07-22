New livestock forum for October

A new livestock event, Great Southern Livestock'20, will be held Thursday, October 22 and Friday, October 23.

The WA Producers Co-operative has partnered with Stirling to Coast Farmers for the event and they are aiming to bring together a fantastic program for livestock producers, where they can hear from other producers about the latest developments and R&D with field demonstrations, presentations, forum discussions and displays.

Topics to be covered over the two days will include water security and weather; pasture quality, feed and nutrition; livestock health and genetics; market outlooks, branding and supply chains as well as new technologies.

The first day will be a field day at West Kendenup, while the Friday is being set aside for a Farmer's Forum at the Albany Entertainment Centre.

For more details or to register visit eventbrite.com.au and search livestock'20.