Growers to comment on wool direction

WOOLGROWERS are being asked to complete an online survey on where they think the wool industry should be in 2030 as part of Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) long-term planning.

COVID-19 travel bans and different restrictions in different States on holding public meetings has meant AWI's Woolgrower Consultation Group (WCG) has had to resort to asking woolgrowers across the country to take 15-20 minutes to complete the online survey.

But the WCG hopes to be able to hold some "face-to-face" regional workshops later in the year as part of the preparation of a 10-year strategic plan for AWI that will help guide its three-year rolling operational plans.

Development of a strategic long-term vision for the wool industry was one of the recommendations out of the 2018 EY review of AWI's performance.

The WCG, comprising representatives of State and regional production-based woolgrower groups, as well as members of the Woolgrower Industry Consultation Panel - made up of national woolgrower representative organisations, the Department of Agriculture, AWI and an independent chairperson - was formed last year to develop the 10-year plan dubbed Wool 2030.

It first met in November and nominated priorities in main themes for discussion as genetics, animal welfare and biosecurity, feral pests, pastures, farming systems and drought, shearer and wool handler training, digital, market intelligence and traceability, grower engagement and marketing.

Since then the WCG has completed a series of five webinars, exploring key areas to be included in Wool 2030.

The survey results will also help shape Wool 2030.

AWI on Tuesday said it was seeking to gather views on where the industry should be in 2030, what opportunities and threats the industry faces over that time and what key activities need to be undertaken to ensure the industry's prosperity.

AWI chief executive officer Stuart McCullough said the whole purpose of the long-term plan was to keep wool profitable and sustainable.

"AWI wants to hear from growers from across Australia on their priorities and ideas to ensure wool remains a profitable land use choice," Mr McCullough said.

The link to the survey is surveymonkey.com/r/wool2030.

It will remain open until Sunday, August 16, for woolgrowers to fill out.

They can learn more about the project at 2030.wool.com/ and can sign up to be kept informed of developments.