+2





MORE GALLERIES

A rare opportunity to purchase a vineyard in the tightly-held Loxton North in eastern South Australia has come onto the market.

Northern Kings Vineyard, a 25.27-hectare site across two titles, has been listed for sale by the King family.

The vineyard is planted to Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc and Colombard, and records consistently high production figures, with an average of 538.8 tonnes across the past four years.

Of its current output, 90 per cent supplies The Wine Group and the remainder Limestone Coast Wines.

A full fertilisation and central irrigation program services both titles, which are 10 kilometres north-east of

Loxton in SA's Riverland region and underpinned by sandy to brown-clay loam soils.

READ MORE: Rural property market strong heading into busy spring season



Improvements include Central Irrigation Trust (CIT) infrastructure, a variety of sheds and a two-bedroom home, along with a 173ML water licence and 240ML CIT water delivery right.

An expressions of interest campaign closing at 4pm ACST on August 27 is being managed by CBRE Agribusiness' Angus Bills and Phil Schell.

"We don't see a lot of properties changing hands in Loxton, which has proven a tightly-held region," Mr Bills said.

"Northern Kings Vineyard is a chance to buy into this prime viticulture and horticulture area, and would suit an existing producer, neighbouring landowner or investor."

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Loxton North vineyard hits the market first appeared on Farm Online.