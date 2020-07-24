Deere opts for Liquid Systems Fert Kit

IT was two years in the making and two years a secret.

But now Liquid Systems chief executive officer Peter Burgess can reveal his company's LQS120 C650 liquid-ready Fert Kit.

"In 2018 we were approached by a long-standing client, John Deere, to design and develop a liquid rate control solution for its new C650 Air Cart which has just been released," Mr Burgess said.

At 650 bushels, the C650 is much bigger than current 1910 models and is available with a liquid-ready option.

The C650 offers a liquid-capable centre tank for growers who choose to incorporate liquid fertiliser into their seeding operations.

While liquid Fert Kits are not factory-installed options, they are available through the John Deere dealer network.

"We have been manufacturing and exporting in-furrow liquid application kits since 2002 throughout the world and have worked with John Deere since 2010 with the first dealer-fit liquid-ready kit for the smaller 1910," Mr Burgess said.

One of the Stacker manifolds on the bars that also incorporates two six-section control units.

"Consequently, we were engaged by John Deere to design the C650 liquid application solution and supply it as a dealer-friendly kit to John Deere dealers.

"We commenced the project to design a liquid rate control module for the C650 Air Cart incorporating a pump and rate control module, clean water flush tank and tank fill station.

"Seamless integration of these three elements (both structurally and functionally) became a key feature of the design.

"The design brief also extended to dedicated support frames to mount the module to the two different cart chassis (tow-behind and tow-between) as well as streamlining connection lines (plumbing, hydraulic and electrical) to connect the module and add liquid application functionality to the cart, toolbar, tractor and Precision Ag systems.

Liquid fertiliser streams from a friction tube assembly.

"Developing the rate control module required us to operate within strict constraints set by John Deere and achieving a high performing, compact product within these constraints was a design challenge treat for our team."

Mr Burgess said some of the constraints included that only the right-hand side of each cart was available for fitting the module, no liquid specific modifications to the chassis were allowed and increased electrical power requirements of the cart and trailing toolbars.

"Researching and testing had already started on a single fast shut-off valve system, which uses a single three-way fast valve to perform regulating, master on/off and dump valve functions," he said.

A new LQS Goldline hydraulic flow block was another addition to the module to allow users to easily add additional pump modules in series with independent control of the speed of each pump.

"Pumps can also be switched off individually when not required for the seeding operation," Mr Burgess said.

"Our team of mechanical and precision ag experts have been able to design, configure and test the electronic integration of the system to the John Deere 2000 rate controller and we also have developed custom harness configurations to connect to electrical backbones of both the C650 TBH and TBT Air Carts.

"We also have an array of interface harnesses for adaptation to other leading brand rate controllers, both ISOBUS and proprietary."

Last month the first finished units were fitted and installed on C650 TBH and TBT models for demonstrations with minimal issues.

"It was a great team effort working at two different dealerships in South Australia over a six-day period," Mr Burgess said.