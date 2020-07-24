C&C Albany up for the challenge

AGCO Australia has appointed C & C Machinery, Albany, as its Challenger dealers adding to its Fendt and Massey Ferguson franchises.

According to AGCO WA area sales manager Chris Fairclough, the appointment expands the company's footprint in Albany, Jerramungup, Newdegate, Tenterden, Walpole and surrounding districts.

"C&C has successfully established a strong market for us, particularly with Fendt tractors and the addition of the Challenger gives them more firepower in a growing and competitive market," Chris said.

"We have had very positive feedback from Challenger owners about the performance of the tractor and like Fendt, they almost sell themselves once people get a chance to try them out."

According to C&C salesman Ben Henderson, there is a steady demand for track tractors.

"We have a selection of models both in the 700, 800 and 900 Series Challenger range, with power ratings from 380 to 637 horsepower (283-475 kiloWatts) and there are plenty of new features to like about them," Ben said