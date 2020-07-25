Prestigious stud property offers luxury





THE iconic Mount Hallowell stud at Denmark is the ultimate blend of premium, productive country with quality infrastructure, including a magnificent homestead.

Exquisite use of timber and stone complements the modern architecture and décor of the residence, which includes five bedrooms, a spa room and tennis court that caters to VIP guests.

Encompassing 70 hectares of fertile pastures with an abundance of feed, this property is the envy of horse enthusiasts and livestock producers.

With a continuously flowing river, feeding three freshwater lakes and a bore, quality drinking quality water for the horses is abundant.

High levels of year-round rainfall means that irrigation is not required.

Considerable investment in the stud's facilities has taken place over the years, turning the property into the picturesque horse utopia that it is today.

The property is fully equipped to cover broodmares on-site, agist pregnant mares and care for foals.

The 38 paddocks, covering 56ha, all have self-filling water troughs.

There are 31 paddock shelters and a significant proportion of asphalt laneways.

Stud infrastructure comprises 14 stables with day yards, a large feeding shed and two silos, a horse walker, round yard, crush and various machinery and equipment.

Additional accommodation is provided with two self-contained luxury studios, a three-bedroom manager's residence, support staff quarters and office and staff amenities.

The property also has a clearing for a 1000 metre straight track at the rear of the existing property that can be developed in the future.

An astute investor has the opportunity to acquire the property in conjunction with the Mount Hallowell business on a going concern walk-in, walk-out basis, inclusive of its equine stock comprising a high-quality band of broodmares, their offspring and breeding rights to various top-class Eastern States' stallions.

Alternatively, the property can be purchased on a standalone basis and is perfectly located to take advantage of various tourism pursuits including the potential to develop the property into a five-star resort, events venue or tourist attraction such as a trout and marron farm with its own restaurant, maximising the picturesque outlook across one of the lakes (subject to planning approval processes).

This property is for sale through William Porteous Properties.