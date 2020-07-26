Small margins for error for spring period

CONDITIONS across the Great Southern Land are looking far more promising than the past few years, especially in New South Wales where the turnaround has been nothing but spectacular.

This is not to say areas are not lacking, with parts of WA still on the edge (albeit soothed by recent falls), and South Australia (especially the Eyre Peninsula) having largely missed out to date.

All-in-all though, optimism among the industry is high for what the 20/21 season can produce.

As we know, forecasts on production are very speculative at this point given the all-important spring period ahead of us.

The Bureau of Meteorology seem adamant that our chances of at least an average spring are strong, however many of us will wait to see it in the gauges.

So, what does this mean for 20-21 wheat prices, and what might prices do as a result of an average spring?

I am not brave enough to forecast prices, but we do know what it might look like relative to the rest of the world.

Firstly, if spring is not a disaster, our market will return to 'traditional flows' whereby NSW/Queensland are not major customers of WA, they are competitors.

As you can see in the chart, the east coast has been a major destination for WA wheat over the past two years (more so for barley as well), which has helped support the WA market as the Qld/NSW buyer looked to fill the hole left by the lack of their local production.

To justify interstate shipments, NSW/Qld had to price a huge spread over WA to account for the logistical costs.

If we look at 20/21 prices, WA and the east coast are at parity, meaning NSW will be vying for export demand against WA, not replacing it.

Assuming a reasonable finish, all states will return to net exporters.

Australia's exportable surplus will likely double year-on-year to +16 million tonne, so we will need to price competitively offshore for a longer period than has been necessary in recent seasons.

The good news is Aussie new crop prices are competitive into South East Asia, while China has purchased a nice chunk of new crop wheat as well, giving us confidence that our prices are relatively cheap (i.e. at or near export parity).

The risk to our prices therefore is predominantly in the global market falling.

All of this assumes we get a finish we are hoping for.

Worth noting, we are going into 20/21 with as little old crop stock on hand as we have in well over 20 years, evidenced by the alarming stock depletion in the monthly updates from the bulk handlers.

Our 'margin for error' for the spring period is therefore very small, as our ending stocks are less than 40 per cent of our 15-year average.

Considering we are pricing exports, with little to no weather premium in our prices, caution is warranted in forward selling aggressively with the risks that lie ahead, while hedging offshore likely offers a safer and more attractive risk/reward proposition to reducing our price risk.

Wheat has been flowing from WA to eastern Australia for the past 18 months.

However this is not likely to be the case this year.