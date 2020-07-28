New tailored pressure washer system

MANY businesses need pressure washers to keep equipment and work-spaces clean, which can cost big dollars.

Conscious of budget restraints, Pumps Australia has developed a clever and affordable way of tailoring pressure washers to individual needs.

The company's innovative Mix and Match stand-alone boiler (SAB) range allows customers to purchase separate hot and cold units that can also work together.

The high-quality units can be used with existing cold pressure washers, so instead of having to buy a new hot water unit, customers can simply add a stand-alone boiler.

"You can buy a complete petrol or diesel kit, or mix and match with our units or your own," said John Warne, Pumps Australia.

"The possibilities are endless.

"Even if you buy the hot and cold units from us, it will cost slightly less than other all-in-one systems and our units are also easier to clean and maintain than larger versions."

According to Mr Warne, Mix and Match models are designed, assembled and tested at Pumps Australia's Welshpool Service Centre, using the best brands and components.

"This guarantees unmatched quality," he said.

The SAB range can be adapted to suit any pressure washer on the market and can handle flows from 10 to 30 litres a minute and pressures up to and including 48263 kilopascals (7000psi).

"This modular range is perfect for hire, mine sites, shires, councils and heavy cleaning machinery users," Mr Warne said.

"Units are easy to set up for workshop wash pads, wash bays, ute trailer units or the rear of contractor trucks.

"These boilers can be powered by your standard single phase (240 volt) outlet or our new 12v DC technology.

"This means you can run them off a truck battery or any high-charge single cylinder engine, eliminating the cost of an expensive genset.

"You can also add a SAB to an existing cold-water pressure cleaner, mixing petrol pressure cleaners or diesel pressure cleaners or buy the complete kit."

All models have stainless steel panels and 'Never Flat Tyres', making them extremely mobile.

"They are easy to maintain and have a design life of more than 10 years," Mr Warne said.

p More information: Pumps Australia 1800 790 915.