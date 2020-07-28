Input sought on fungicide resistance

GROWERS and agronomists are being asked to provide their insights on fungicide resistance as part of a new network established by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

The Australian Fungicide Resistance Extension Network (AFREN) has been set up to provide growers with the information support they need to reduce the emergence and manage the impacts of fungicide resistance.

AFREN extension co-ordinator Kylie Ireland, who works for the Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM), said an important step in developing useful and effective resources was understanding the level of knowledge growers and advisers have about fungicide resistance - and for this reason a survey has been established.

"We really want to know what the current understanding is of fungicide resistance management and how growers and advisers are using the tools they have available to make decisions, which is why we are encouraging all growers and advisers to complete the survey," Dr Ireland said.

"Fungicide resistance is a serious and increasingly important issue in the Australian grains industry, and this investment is about providing growers and advisers with the tools and knowledge to prevent and manage its impact."

The GRDC established AFREN to develop and deliver a fungicide resistance management guide, workshops, information sessions and webinars, as well as crop-specific factsheets, updates and email alerts.

The project brings together regional plant pathologists, fungicide resistance experts and communication and extension specialists from across the country.

Project partners from Western Australia include CCDM and the Department of Primary Industries and Research Development.

"Our partners bring a great diversity in experience and industry knowledge - and the AFREN team will work with the GRDC and CropLife Australia to deliver independent, best practice management advice to growers," Dr Ireland said.

Management practices that reduce disease pressure and the number of fungicide treatments required can reduce the risk of resistance developing, as can responsible use of available chemistries.

Management strategies should be crop, disease and region specific, which is why AFREN will develop and deliver regionally-specific resources.

Growers and advisers can participate in the survey and assist AFREN in tailoring extension messages via https://afren.com.au/survey-landing/