Plenty of variety on offer at Boyanup

ARE you chasing store cattle in preparation for the spring feed flush?

If you are, then an excellent opportunity presents itself at the Nutrien Livestock monthly store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, August 7.

In the sale the Nutrien Livestock team is set to yard 1800 store cattle, representing a range of breeding, ages and weights to meet buyers' needs.

Nutrien Livestock South West sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said the yarding would comprise both a good run of Friesian steers, alongside some very good lines of beef cattle.

"We will have a large run of Friesian steers on offer again from our regular vendors from poddie types right through to 24 months old," Mr Mosca said.

"This month we will also have a large run of beef cattle compared to the past couple of sales and these will be aged from eight months through to 20 months old.

"Hopefully with the rain that has been around the past month, it will continue to add confidence into the market."

The sale will kick off with the liveweight Friesian steers and among the larger vendors in these pens will be Laureldene Farms, Boyanup, with a large draft of owner-bred steers.

The Boyanup operation will present 25 head aged 18-20mo and 30 head in the 16 to 18mo age bracket.

The 18-20mo line is expected to weigh about 450 kilograms, while the younger line will weigh from 380-420kg.

Woolhara Farming Co, Esperance and Bridgetown, will offer 40 Murray Grey steers which will weigh from 320-370kg.

Other bigger lines in the liveweight section will come from P & T Curulli & Son, Harvey, which will offer 36 Friesian steers ranging in age from 18-22 months, while FE & PA Parravicini, will offer 30 Friesian steers (22-24mo) and Le Ma Que will truck in 26 head (18-22mo).

Brunswick-based operation AJ's Cartage has nominated 30 Friesian steers aged 16-18mo, which were purchased in as young steers and grown out.

In the younger appraisal lines PJ & J Boley, Scott River, will have another monthly draft in the yards, trucking in 40 black and white 8mo poddie steers, while Shellcol Pty Ltd, Busselton, has nominated 35 Friesian steers aged 10-12mo.

Regular monthly vendor Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger, will present 30 black and white steers aged 10-12mo.

The steers are all owner-bred and very quiet, having been raised in the operation's dairy.

Backing up the run of Friesian steers will be a good offering of first-cross steers and heifers.

The largest vendor in the first-cross steer offering will be CASAD when it offers its annual turnoff from its large dairy operation.

The operation has nominated 20 Angus-Friesians (10-12mo), 100 Angus-Friesians (6-8mo) and 23 Murray Grey-Friesians (6-8mo).

Woolhara Farming Co, Esperance and Bridgetown, will offer 68 owner-bred Angus steers in the sale aged 12-14mo.

A feature of the operation's first-cross offering will be 40 AI-bred Wagyu-Friesian steers (6-8mo), a breeding combination not often seen in the yards.

In addition to the first-cross steers, the operation will also present 20 Friesian steers aged 6-8mo.

Another sizeable line of first-cross steers to be offered will be from R & C Italiano & Sons, Harvey, which will offer 30 Angus-Friesian steers out of its dairy.

The 24mo, ownerbred steers are in forward condition and will weigh about 550-620kg.

Bridgetown-based producers KJ & SM Gardiner will also have numbers in the first-cross steer pens.

The Gardiners have nominated 14 SimAngus-Friesian steers aged 16-18mo and 22 SimAngus-Friesian steers, which are 12mo.

The steers are owner-bred and sired by Bonnydale SimAngus bulls.

Along with offering Friesian steers in the sale, Laureldene Farms will also present 12 Angus-Friesian steers aged 20-22mo which will average about 500kg.

In the first-cross heifer pens PJ & J Boley will be the largest vendor with 40 Angus-Friesian heifers.

The heifers, which are sired by Whispering Pines Angus bulls, are all owner-bred and bucket reared.

The beef pens will see a good number of steers and heifers offered and there will be a good mix of British and Euro types among them.



There will be a good run of Friesian steers in the sale which range from poddies through to two-year-olds.

One of the biggest vendors in the beef pens will be the Jenkins family, AD & H Jenkins, Yarloop, with its annual draft of Angus calves based on Sheron Farm Angus bloodlines.

They will offer 130 June 2019-drop calves (100 steers and 30 heifers) which are expected to weigh 250-300kg.

The line was weaned in early November and was treated with B12 and selenium on July 20.

Woolhara Farming Co, Esperance and Bridgetown, will also be a big vendor in the beef steer lanes with an offering of more than 100 steers.

The offering will consist of 68 owner-bred Angus steers and 40 Murray Grey steers.

Both lines are 12-14mo and were born at Esperance before being trucked to Bridgetown in recent months.

The Angus steers are based on the operation's own Kogody Angus bloodlines, while the Murray Greys were purchased in from neighbour in Esperance as young weaners.

Nutrien Livestock Manjimup representative Brett Chatley said the Angus steers would weigh from 320-420kg, while the Murray Greys would fall within the 320-370kg weight range.

"Both lines would be ideal for backgrounding or lotfeeding," Mr Chatley said.

Fellow Bridgetown operation Silverlands Stud Farm will also be one of the larger vendors in the beef offering with 70 Angus nominated.

The operation will present 35 steers and 35 heifers, which are 14mo.

Rounding out the bigger vendors in the beef pens will be WD & IM Phillips & Son, Manjimup, which will truck in 35 Angus heifers (12-14mo), which will average about 320kg while Runnymede Farm, Waroona, will truck in 20 Angus steers and 10 Angus heifers (10mo).

The sale will round out with a run of cows and calves and in this section will be a small herd dispersal for A Fiorenza, Yarloop.

The Yarloop operation will offer 10 Angus PTIC second to fourth calvers with January/February drop Angus calves at foot.

The line is PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve from January to March.

It will also offer eight second to fourth calvers with April/May drop Angus calves at foot that have been back running with an Angus bull from July 1.

North Dandalup producer P & Y Busquet will also offer cow and calf units in the sale.

The Busquets have nominated 14 mature age Angus cows which all have Angus calves at foot, while eight of the 14 have been back running with an Angus bull.

Rounding out the vendors with cows and calves will be RM & MMC Italiano, Harvey, nominating five Red Angus first calvers with February/March drop Red Angus calves at foot.

The cows were also synchronised AI-mated to a Simmental bull on May 14 and are now running back with an Angus bull.