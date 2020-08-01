Quality country offers ideal flexibility

Price: POA

Location: Brazier

Area: 194.5ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Rob Chittick 0429 920 267

SITUATED 30 kilometres south west of Donnybrook is this cattle grazing gem.

Comprising 194.5 hectares, this beautiful, easily managed farm would be a perfect west coast run-off block for Wheatbelt cattle producers looking for flexibility during the season.

The high quality red brown and brown loam soils across the property would suit hay production with it having produced hay in recent years.

Water is a feature of the property with seven dams, including a large key gully dam.

The resources could be expanded to suit intensive agriculture.

The average annual rainfall is 975 millimetres.

About 70 per cent of the property is cleared with good shelter in the creek lines.

The property is in a fertile valley, high in the landscape, however most of the country is undulating and easy working.

Fencing is of a high standard and there are two homes and an older shearing/machinery shed with workshop facilities.

The steel cattle yards are good quality and include a crush.

The property is about 13 kilometres west of Kirup and a 50 minute drive from Busselton.

There is also another 113ha available for sale next door for those looking for a larger holding.

This property is priced to sell and interested parties should make contact to arrange an inspection.