Wheatbelt parcel provides versatility

Price: $1.95m

Location: Kokeby

Area: 462.4ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Brian Woolcock 0417 184 785





LOCATED in the western region of the Beverley Shire is this well established, mixed farming property of 462.4 hectares.

The property has a large water supply from natural lakes and two productive bores with one being equipped with a solar pump.

This supply is gravity fed across the farm to troughs in all paddocks to make the property drought proof.

There is also a full complement of machinery sheds, a hay shed, general purpose sheds, powered workshop, cattle yards, plus a super bunker with a sliding roof and a quality dog or chicken run.

Accommodation is provided with a one-bedroom, one-bathroom American barn-style building.

There is great potential to further develop this property to suit your own farming program, including horticulture.

It would also suit a comprehensive lot feeding property or run off block for sheep until the crop has been taken off the home farm.