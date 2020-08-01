Wheatbelt parcel provides versatility

Wheatbelt parcel provides versatility

News
Aa

In the western region of the Beverley Shire is this well established, mixed farming property of 462.4 hectares.

Aa
  • Price: $1.95m
  • Location: Kokeby
  • Area: 462.4ha
  • Agent: Elders Real Estate
  • Contact: Brian Woolcock 0417 184 785


LOCATED in the western region of the Beverley Shire is this well established, mixed farming property of 462.4 hectares.

The property has a large water supply from natural lakes and two productive bores with one being equipped with a solar pump.

This supply is gravity fed across the farm to troughs in all paddocks to make the property drought proof.

There is also a full complement of machinery sheds, a hay shed, general purpose sheds, powered workshop, cattle yards, plus a super bunker with a sliding roof and a quality dog or chicken run.

Accommodation is provided with a one-bedroom, one-bathroom American barn-style building.

There is great potential to further develop this property to suit your own farming program, including horticulture.

It would also suit a comprehensive lot feeding property or run off block for sheep until the crop has been taken off the home farm.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.