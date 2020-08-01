Quality grazing with hort potential

Price: $3.5m

Location: Walkaway

Area: 1390ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts

Contact: Craig Walker 0447 341 590

Chad Smith 0428 932 476

SPANNING 1390 hectares, Garden Park has an arable area of about 1270 hectares and is considered to be a very good grazing property, depending on the season.

The annual rainfall averages 450 to 400 millimetres.

The property could easily carry 600 breeding cows and followers.

Alternatively and depending on the season, Garden Park could carry up to 1800 head of trading cattle

The property is leased for $104,000 per annum and the lessee would consider a long-term lease.

There is potential for horticultural development as there is a water licence of 250,000 kilolitres.

Garden Park is about 20 kilometres from Geraldton, which has a population of about 40,000 people with a warm and temperate climate, being in the heart of the Mid West and about 420 kilometres from Perth.

As well as being a regional hub with great export facilities, Geraldton has a thriving and expanding horticulture industry.