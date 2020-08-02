Rural sanctuary is ideal country home

Price: Offers above $799,000

Location: Porongurup

Area: 13.33ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Neels Delport 0450 451 401

THE ancient and commanding Porongorup Ranges provide a magnificent backdrop to this exquisite horse and/or lifestyle farmlet in the heart of wine country.

It is also within a 40 minute drive of world-class coastline and Albany.

The property has stunning 360-degree, uninterrupted views of the surrounding bush and mountain ranges.

The custom-designed, upscale award-winning north-facing home maximises the beautiful views, which is emphasised with the spacious deck.

It has an expansive light-filled aspect to the lounge room, dining area and kitchen.

The house has three spacious bedrooms and a luxurious master bedroom with a chandelier, dressing room and an ensuite with a double vanity.

Additional features such as the double-sided fireplace, imported travertine tiles and bifold doors add to the charm and beautiful interior.

Infrastructure comprises four 16 metre x 16m stables, a 6m x 9m powered shed and three rainwater tanks.

There is also a 12m x 9m covered horse float bay and tack room with a feed shed.

The property is watered by a spring-fed dam.

The paddocks are fenced and there is a chicken pen, vegetable patch and fruit trees.

This property offers the opportunity to live in your own private rural sanctuary where natural beauty abounds.

Complete serenity and seclusion will be all yours to embrace, but when you feel like venturing out, there are wineries, eateries, wonderful walk trails and mountain climbs and regional centres within easy reach.

Everything is in place to keep horses or run some stock, grow your own fruit and vegetables, or value-add with whatever you desire.

The award-winning home is next level quality from the design to the execution and exclusive, trendsetting and eye-catching special features and finishing touches.



Relish first-class country living near the magical South Coast.