Excellent parcel in sought-after region

Price: $648,000

Location: Jingalup

Area: 101.31ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts

Contact: Neville Tutt 0419 193 500

LIZARD Rock is about 21 kilometres south west of Kojonup, 61km from Katanning and 155km from Albany.

Measuring 101.31 hectares, Lizard Rock is on excellent high quality Jingalup country that comprises granite loams, gravel loams with some sand areas.

Original vegetation was jarrah, white gum and redgum, with a good mix of pasture that consists of mixed clovers and ryes.

The estimated cleared grazing area is 80ha.

There is also a small area of pines that are under contract with a 30 per cent share at harvest.

About 16.19ha is planted to oats for hay.

The property is in a 500 to 550 millimetre rainfall region, which offers very reliable rainfall in most years.

Lizard Rock is well watered from four good dams, one soak and an equipped bore with a solar panel and pump that feed into a 14,000 litre tank that then gravity feed water into seven troughs to service small paddocks on the property.

There are also two other non-equipped dams.

Domestic water is supplied from a 105,000L water tank plus another of 22,000L at the stables.

Fencing on the property is exceptional and in excellent condition, with all boundary fencing being Ringlock on the boundary and internal fencing is plain wire electric on a mix of steel and wood posts.

A central laneway leads to most paddocks.

Lizard Rock has very good improvements that comprise a nine metre x 20m, steel and corrugated iron, powered general purpose machinery shed which is in excellent condition and a near new Colorbond and steel stable complex with power and concrete flooring, also in excellent condition.

There is a good set of cattle yards constructed of steel, wood and wire and a well-built chicken run.

The property has well-constructed accommodation that is a very neat, tidy and adequate.

Built in 2009, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, office, laundry and large outdoor patio area with two vehicle carport.

The house is equipped with gas and electric hot water systems, heating with air-conditioning to service all rooms.

Stock on the property in previous years was 40 to 50 horses and cattle and in recent times it has run 13 horses.

The expected cattle capacity is about about 40 breeders.

Shire rates are $1506 per annum for the 2019/20 year.

Lizard Rock is an outstanding property that is a short drive to Kojonup and the Jingalup region and has a special secluded private feel.