SUPERMARKET chain Aldi has thrown its weight behind the Fresh Produce Safety Centre Australia & New Zealand (FPSC) as a gold supporter.



The chain joins other gold level supporters, Ausveg and Freshcare Limited. Woolworths and Coles are platinum supporters.

FPSC chairman, Michael Worthington, said the organisation was thrilled to have Aldi join the FPSC.



"We warmly welcome them on board. Having Aldi as an FPSC supporter expands our industry engagement, particularly in the all-important fresh produce retail space," Mr Worthington said.



"We now have support from a very high percentage of the retail sector, providing us with strong platform to ensure that food safety in fresh produce is paramount from the farm right through to the consumer."

RELATED READING

"The support that Aldi is providing the FPSC demonstrates that the industry values the work we are doing.



"It also demonstrates the high importance that the fresh produce industry places on food safety.

Aldi's quality assurance director, Scott Tyler, said the company's emphasis is on providing safe, high quality fresh produce.



"We see the value that the FPSC is providing to the whole industry in promoting and enhancing food safety," he said.



"We also believe that the FPSC has an important role to play in increasing business emphasis on promoting a culture of food safety across the board - from mum and dad growers right through to the major retailers like Aldi."

"We are looking forward to working with the team at the FPSC on a range of issues relating to fresh produce safety. What the FPSC is striving for aligns with our own ethos: safe fresh produce, 365 days a year."

Aldi operates more than 550 stores in six states and territories, directly employing more than 13,000 people and working with Australian business partners each day.



Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Aldi throws support behind FPSC first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.