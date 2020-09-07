Deere reveals 2021 tractor model updates

JOHN Deere has announced several updates and additions to its 7R and 8R tractors for the 2021 model year.

New to the 7R Series line-up is the 7R 350, with a 257 kiloWatts (350 horsepower)-rated engine representing a 20 horsepower increase over the largest MY20 7R Tractor and a base weight of about 11,200 kilograms.

This means the 7R 350 delivers the best power to weight ratio of any John Deere tractor on offer.

It comes standard with Triple Link Suspension and Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT) and can be ordered with CommandPRO controls for precise speed control and easy implement hook-ups.

John Deere tactical marketing segment manager Marko Koelln said the new 7R 350 provided the ideal choice for jobs that require both power and mobility.

"Customers will benefit from the manoeuvrability and lighter footprint of the smaller chassis offered by this tractor," Mr Koelln said.

"For example, it is ideal to power large mowing and baling equipment or for hauling heavy loads on-farm."

Another key enhancement for 7R tractors used for hay and forage work is the addition of LSB Ride Control.

"As we know, the high inertial forces imposed by large square balers can subject the tractor cab to strong movements, which can result in poor ride quality and place strain on the operator," Mr Koelln said.

"This means that, at times, farmers may go for a larger tractor option than what is required to power their baling equipment, to compensate for this.

"LSB Ride Control is an integrated system that controls vibrations on 7R tractors that works in conjunction with a John Deere LSB to mitigate this issue."

LSB Ride Control modulates the tractor's IVT transmission to compensate for the rocking motion of the baler plunger.

The self-adjusting system improves operator comfort, even as crop density and paddock conditions change.

"LSB Ride Control is available as a factory-installed option for model year 2021 on 7R tractors equipped with an IVT and is compatible with John Deere L331 or L341 large square balers," he said.

From this year, all 7R Series models include AutoTrac activation and JDLink Connect for five years in base, while featuring a new StarFire 6000 integrated receiver.

"As soon as the tractor leaves the factory, it is ready with JDLink, providing John Deere Connected Support and Expert Alerts to keep things up and running," Mr Koelln said.

"This is complemented by the Stafire 6000 which reduces set up times and eliminates Terrain Compensation Module (TCM) calibrations.

"With reduced pull-in and remote software download times, precision agriculture has never been easier."

Starting with model year 2021, John Deere will make ActiveCommand Steering 2 (ACS 2) available as a factory-installed option on 7R and 8R Tractors.

"This system replaces the original ActiveCommand Steering system and adds more features and capabilities to further improve the driving experience of the tractor in the paddock or on the road.

"ACS 2 reduces steering effort for the operator and improves line holding during transport."

Mr Koelln said using ACS 2, operators can adjust steering sensitivity and steering wheel resistance, or turn on or off variable-ratio steering, to best match their application and driving preferences.

"For example, ACS 2 can be set to make it easier to turn the tractor in the paddock or can be set to provide a more automotive-like steering experience during transport," he said.

For model year 2021, John Deere also will offer Low Sidewall (LSW) tyres as optional equipment on its three largest 8R tractors - the 8R 340, 8R 370 and 8R 410.

"8R Tractors require independent link suspension to be equipped with LSWs," Mr Koelln said.

"This combination provides outstanding ride quality with all the benefits of a single tyre and a large footprint, such as decreased compaction, in a narrow transport option."

The new 7R and 8R tractors can be ordered with deliveries starting in early 2021.