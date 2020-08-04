New Massey tractors make earth landing

Massey Ferguson has staged a world-wide digital launch of a new MF 8S Series, which is targeted at the mid-horsepower tractor market.

The four models are powered by a six cylinder AGCO Power 7.4 litre engine power ratings between 153 kiloWatts (205 horsepower) and 198kW (265hp).

The engine is linked to a new Dyna E-Power dual clutch or Dyna-7 semi-powershift, which can provide transport speed up to 50 kilometres an hour.

According to Massey Ferguson the new series has been designed by farmers, following seven years of testing throughout the world.

"Our MF NEXT visionary concept, shown for the first time at Agritechnica in 2019, is now reality," said Massey Ferguson vice president (Europe and Middle East) Thierry Lhotte.

"Last November we were celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, which made the impossible become possible.

"Now it is time to deliver that vision landing on earth; we are not launching just a tractor, but also marking a new era for our brand."

There new models feature a unique Protect-U cab/engine installation and a radical neo-retro design.

Built on a 3.05 metre wheelbase they are equipped with a power boost of 15kW (20hp) from an Engine Power Management (EPM) system.

"This new design delivers the next level of straightforward and dependable tractors that farmers asked for," Mr Lhotte said.

"They told us they needed a tractor that was comfortable, with unrivalled visibility, efficient, easy to use and smart."

New features include:

- A 3.4 cubic metre volume cab.

With its unique shape and the four-pillar structure this cab has unrivalled visibility.

It offers the next level of space, comfort, controls and connectivity.

- A unique Protect-U design to reduce noise, heat and vibrations also enables clean and cool air flow to be aspired by the rear and delivered to the engine air filter.

The cab is positioned as one of the best in the market place in terms of noise levels.

- Optimum control and smart farming capability provided by the MF vDisplay digital and intuitive dashboard, Datatronic 5 terminal and a new comprehensive MultiPad control lever with Control Centre armrest.

- A choice of two transmissions delivering maximum power to the ground while reducing power losses by 26 per cent and improving fuel economy by up to 10pc.

- A Dyna E-Power dual clutch transmission which combines the benefits of available technologies: the feeling of a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and the efficiency of a directly mechanically-driven transmission.

The alternative Dyna-7 semi-powershift now offers 28 forward and reverse speeds.

- A rear axle combined with more oil flow to improve efficiency and versatility.

With up to 10pc more traction power and 20pc more flow, it enables the use of wider, more productive implements and machines to improve performance and reduce costs.

- Complete connectivity offering to improve profitability and sustainable farming.

MF 8S models come standard with MF Connect Telemetry and optional MF Task Doc data transfer software allowing users to make management decisions to maximise efficiency and productivity.

- Choice of Exclusive or Efficient specification packages and options enable users to tailor their tractors to suit at best their specific needs.

Inside the cab operators will find a leather seat (optional), a leatherette finish on the steering wheel and trim (optional).

- The seat is auto-air suspended, heated, ventilated and equipped with lateral damping.

There is efficient automatic air-conditioning, which is supplied through 14 outlets.

Mechanical active cab suspension further enhances comfort on Exclusive models.

p The "MF vDisplay" digital dashboard shows all the tractor information at a glance.

Easy to read and with intuitive operation, its clear display can be personalised and changed by scrolling through settings with a rotary knob by the steering wheel.

- The new Control Centre armrest is fitted with the latest easy-to-use ISOBUS-compatible MultiPad lever which provides complete fingertip control for all tractor functions and includes an integral micro-joystick to control two spool valves.

- The updated 225 millimetre-wide Datatronic 5 touch-screen terminal is a single screen system for controlling the tractor functions and managing all MF technologies such as MF Guide, MF Section and Rate Control as well as MF Task Doc data capture and transfer.

- The Stage V AGCO Power engine is designed to perform at low rpm, with straight forward all-in-one after-treatment technology along with maintenance-free hydraulic tappet adjustment.

Maximum power is generated at 1000 rpm and it is constant up to 1500 rpm, which Massey Ferguson says equates to a fuel saving of 10pc.

- The Selected Catalytic Reduction (SCR) with a Soot Catalyst (SC) is a fully integrated system that does not require the use of a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) or complex Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT).

Designed to last the lifetime of the tractor, this compact unit, mounted outside the tractor, ensures visibility remains completely unimpeded and the exhaust pipe is even slimmer than before.

- The Dyna E-Power, dual clutch gearbox combines the advantages of a CVT with the ability to transmit power as efficiently as a mechanical transmission.

Massey Ferguson said this reduced power losses compared with the previous MF 7700 S Dyna-6, by up to 26pc at higher speeds.

Operating fully automatically or manually using buttons on the MultiPad or Power Control lever, it is also possible to adjust how aggressively and quickly fully automatic changes are made to match work and conditions.

- The 8S models are built on a 3.05m wheelbase that provides stability and improves traction when working with wide, demanding implements, offering up to nearly 10pc more tractive power.

Power is efficiently transferred to the ground through a new, beefed up rear axle, with a choice of flanged, short, or long bar axles, to suit all operations.

New wheel specifications include the ability to fit up to 2.05m diameter rear tyres, including the new option of VF650/75 R42 Trelleborg TM1000 PT.

- The tractors retain the well-proven standard suspended front axle, offering a tight, 5.7m turning radius.

Now equipped with suspension lock, it also equipped with brakes for tractors fitted with all 50km/h transmissions.

- Three-point linkage capacity is increased by 7pc to 10,000 kilograms and, with powerful new hydraulics, these tractors handle and operate large, wider implements.

- A 150 litre-a-minute closed-centre, load-sensing hydraulic system is standard, providing 36pc more flow compared with the previous system.

A 205L/min flow is an option, which can also be supplied as an ECO version, generating the flow at 1650rpm (230L/min at max rated engine speed).

Up to five electronic rear spool valves can be specified.

All models come with a four-speed PTO as standard, providing a choice of 540, 540ECO, 1,000 or 1,000ECO, which means operators can always select the right speed for power or economy.