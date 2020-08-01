Bookpurnong Fruits operation hits the market

A 49-hectare stone fruit-growing operation in Bookpurnong in South Australia's renowned Riverland horticulture and viticulture region has been listed for sale.

The Bookpurnong Fruits property is primarily planted to nectarines (16.65ha) and apricots (5.28ha), along with peaches, apriums, plums and pluots.

The property on Nitschke Road is 3 kilometres north of the Bookpurnong township on the Murray River in SA's east, 16km north of Loxton and 248km north-east of Adelaide.

Loxton receives 256 millimetres of annual rainfall, while the undulating Bookpurnong site is underpinned by sandy and brown clay loam soils.

Equipment and improvements including river-pumping infrastructure, water storage tanks and shedding are part of the sale, accompanied by a 7.03-megalitre water licence.

CBRE Agribusiness' Angus Bills and Phil Schell are managing the campaign on behalf of Bookpurnong Fruits and Brand & Co., with expressions of interest sought before 4pm ACST on August 27.

"The Bookpurnong Fruits operation is ideally located in SA's Riverland region, which is well suited to horticulture and viticulture," Mr Bills said.

"We're expecting interest from existing stone fruit producers, horticulture producers seeking crop diversity and investors from Adelaide."

