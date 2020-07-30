It was an emotional day for the Mayne family of Texas Angus after buyers made the ultimate Powerplay and paid to $108,000 at their on-property sale.



From dust storms 12 months ago to metre high pastures in 2020, the outlook at the Warialda sale was nothing short of electric as 155 bulls averaged $14,052.



The first 33 bulls never fell under $10,000.



Achieving a price far beyond belief was one thing but the sale was just as special being the first since the passing of stud stalwart William 'Bill' Mayne.



His son, Ben Mayne, shed a tear when remembering his late father at the start of the sale and wished he had seen the line up of bulls.



"One of the last conversations I had with him was about cattle," he told the crowd.



"That was amazing. I think Dad has got a bit to do with this. After what we have been through with drought that's one hell of a reward."



Among the lineup was a bull described by many as the best to ever be bred by Texas and he didn't disappoint when Kelly Angus paid $108,000 for the two-year-old son of Ayrvale Hercules H9PV.



The embryo combination with the Texas Undine H647 cow was one the stud said would be hard to beat and would feature at Texas for years to come.



The 1070 kilogram bull was sold as full possession and a half share of semen and marketing rights.



With estimated breeding values in the top one per cent for carcase weight and grass index and the majority of his figures no lower than top 20 per cent, he was described as a top stud sire

The story Texas Powerplay P613 hits $108,000 top first appeared on The Land.