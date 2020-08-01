Applications now open for 2021 Zanda McDonald Award

2020 award winner, Jack Raharuhi.

The search is once again on for talented young individuals from the Australian and New Zealand agricultural sectors, with registrations opening today for the 2021 Zanda McDonald Award.

Now in its seventh year, the award recognises those who are passionate about agriculture, wanting to make a difference in their sector, and looking to take their career to the next level.



There's an impressive prize package up for grabs, that will put the winner in the passenger seat with some of the biggest and best agriculture operators across both countries, through the Platinum Primary Producers (PPP) network.

The prize includes a fully personalised mentoring trip in Australia and New Zealand, $10,000 worth of tailored education or training, media coaching, and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2021 PPP Conference.



Some travel for the mentoring trip takes place in a privately chartered Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, enabling the winner to reach diverse and remote agricultural operations.

Richard Rains, Chairman of the Zanda McDonald Award, said it provided a fantastic opportunity for young agricultural leaders to further their career and their personal development.

"This award is extremely well regarded in the industry, and we're seeing some huge impacts in the lives of previous winners," he said.



"It really has been life-changing for them.



"We've met some really inspiring young people since the award began, who have a real passion for the industry, and a hunger to make a difference. We can't wait to see who will apply this year."

Previous winners have varied from dairy and sheep and beef farmers, through to a business manager of a sheep milk company, a vet, a manager of a large station, and a beef extension officer.



Earlier this year, 27-year-old Jack Raharuhi, Buller Dairy Group Operations Manager for Pmu Farms in Westport NZ was crowned with the title for 2020.

Applications for the 2021 award are open to individuals aged 21 - 35 years, who live and work in the agriculture sector in Australia or New Zealand.



Entries close on Monday 31st August 2020.

The Zanda McDonald Award is proudly supported by Australian Community Media.





