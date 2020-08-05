Iconic logo for new WA beer

IT was an idea formed on the three pillars of Australian society - footy, mateship and an ice cold beer, with an iconic logo being used to tie the three together.

Dingo Brewing Company is the brainchild of Mathew Walker, a grain grower from Bodallin and owner of Stone Axe Pastoral Company, who came up with the concept of creating a classic Australian lager over lunch with his best mate.

Mr Walker needed to separate his cropping activities from his livestock activities and had to come up with a new entity name.

Typing flour and WA into Google it was all about the famous Dingo logo, and to his surprise, the name and the trademark was available, with everything spitballing from there.

"When the trademark became available, knowing the history of the sign and its significance to our local culture due to it's grain background, it was logical to reach out to my farming mates, who are also my best mates," Mr Walker said.

Dingo Brewing Company is pumping our more and more lager every week to keep up with demand.

"I initially had flour in mind but that was going to prove problematic as Allied, who own the site in North Fremantle, weren't keen on that idea.

"During a lunch with Spinner, my best mate, I was running through the difficulties on the flour side of things and he was the one that suggested beer, I thought it was perfect because I'd much rather have a couple of cold ones with my mates than a couple of meat pies."

Mr Walker teamed up with his oldest friends Spinner Brennan, an ex-farmer from Yerecoin, and Mike Shields, a grower from Wongan Hills.

Together the trio came up with the idea of creating a quintessential Australian lager, something which Western Australian's could be proud of and which would represent their mateship.

"I've been residing in WA for the last 27 years and met Spinner and Mike through playing footy in the country," Mr Walker said.

"Spinner and I played for the Calingiri Cougars and even won a flag together in 1999, he kicked two goals from full forward.

Sean Symons is the head brewer for both Dingo Brewing Company and White Lakes Brewing Company.

"Mike was playing at centre half back for the opposition, I was the centre half forward and kicked four goals on him that game."

After coming up with the idea for a lager, the team needed a brewer and through a contact in the industry, they were put in touch with Sean Symons, the head brewer at White Lakes Brewing Company, which is now a shareholder in Dingo.

Mr Symons is a fourth-generation farmer from New South Wales who worked at a number of breweries in New South Wales and Queensland, set up a brewery in Vietnam and before finally being posted to WA to run the Swan Brewery before it was shut down in 2013.

"Starting with the logo, we were looking for something iconic that could be the essence of WA and a lager really stood out as being the perfect choice for something which was accessible, approachable and that everyone could enjoy," Mr Symons said.

"We distilled that down to wanting all Australian ingredients, with the barley all coming from WA and all the hops from Victoria and Tasmania.

"WA barley is renowned around the world for it's malting quality and is bought around the world exactly for that, it was a no-brainer from that point of view as we have a source in our backyard which is perfect to tap into."

The lager was launched in March and was available on draught, with cans becoming available in local bottle shops at the end of June.

Dingo Brewing Company know what its logo means to the people of WA and understands the responsibility that comes with using it.

The availability of the beer is changing weekly - at the beginning of July it could be found in three bottle shops and half a dozen venues on tap.

A couple of weeks later it was stocked in nearly a dozen venues and a dozen bottle shops, and in another week, it will be available in even more.

It's only a matter of time before Dingo Lager can be found at the local pub and bottle shops around WA.

"It's a taste of WA, we're all from farming backgrounds and we wanted something to recognise that, so we created something clean, crisp and refreshing, something which would be very familiar around a barbecue," Mr Symons said.

"Some of the larger brewing companies are no longer here, so we liked the opportunity for WA to call something their own and the logo is exactly that, it's historic and has its place in history.

"It's an iconic logo, it's a great tasting beer and I can see no reason why we shouldn't become loved across the country."

Mr Brennan, who is both a director and stakeholder of the company, said everyone involved was passionate about the bush and really focused on supporting local farmers.

"I don't think people realise what a wonderful product we produce here in WA, but I don't consider this a craft beer, it's a beautiful lager produced with our local produce," Mr Brennan said.

"There's been this big push around the idea of paddock to plate and we wanted to do the same thing with beer, we're calling it cutting to can.

"It's important that farmers know that our avenue is to support them by using their produce, that's what I'm proud of."

Mr Symons said Dingo Lager is clean, crisp and refreshing.

Dingo Brewing Company have two of the three pillars of success ticked off, with a great brand name and a great beer - all that's left is to create a great business.

Mr Walker said that while they have a great product, the hard work now started and there was a lot of time which went into making a successful business

"Internally we're focused on doing one thing well and for now that's the Dingo Lager and we're focused on the local market here in WA," Mr Walker said.

"All the talk at the moment is setting us up for the summer and ensuring that every time a consumer has a beer, it meets or exceeds their expectations.

"For the next 12 months we're focused on the Dingo Lager and after that we'll ask what's next."

Overall, Dingo Brewing Company wants to honour WA farmers by producing a beer which they can be proud of.

"We see ourselves as custodians of the Dingo logo, we don't own it, the logo is owned by the farmers of the State and it pays tribute to them to be sourcing our malt from them," Mr Walker said.

"We know what the logo means to Western Australian's, that comes with a big responsibility so we're focused on getting things right and making sure we don't disappoint anyone."