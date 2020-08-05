Record numbers for first Liebe field walk

Host grower Dylan Hirsch presenting his NLP-funded Gen Y project on pre and post seeding deep ripping in canola.

BOTH local farmers and industry representatives flocked to the recent Liebe Group Post Seeding Field Walk that was held at the Main Trial Site in Latham.

The record-breaking number of attendees reached more than 110 people, comprised many well-established growers in the region, as well as young farmers who were looking forward to building their agricultural knowledge and many industry representatives.

Liebe thanked all of its diamond partners - CBH Group, CSBP Fertilisers, Rabobank and RSM, with many of their organisations having representatives attend the day, highlighting its importance and value for the local farming community.

Liebe Group silver partner FMC joined as this year's event sponsor, providing further support to ensure the event was able to fulfil all expectations.

Sunny skies and warm weather provoked smiles from the crowd, as participants walked in spaced-out groups around the site to view 12 of the 17 trials in the program.

Presenters provided a quick overview of the trial aims, objectives and any observed results, with most trials still in their early stages.

Several of the trials highlighted on the day provided growers with the opportunity to see new herbicide chemistries that may find great use for issue weeds commonly found in the region.

"It was interesting to see the new lupin herbicide options entering the market," said 2021 Main Trial Site host Matthew Hyde.

"Hopefully they will allow lupins to become a more successful break crop with higher profitability and better weed control."

Canola, barley and wheat National Variety Trials were also showcased with early results giving insight into the direction for finding the most suitable and profitable varieties moving forward.

This year's trial site host farmer Dylan Hirsch reflected on the day, saying that he "really enjoyed hosting the Main Trial Site and having the trials on his own farm and soil and that it was a very positive day with a great turn out".

Coorow grower Daniel Birch described the day as "a great opportunity to get back out and about to see and hear current research and development trials for our area and discuss all areas of farming with other growers and industry reps".

Liebe Group members Peter and Laura Bryant said, "it was a fantastic day to see the ever-changing technology and research available to us as growers".

"It was great to see so many people attend the field walk and we are excited to see what the site will be like come spring," they said.

The formalities of the day concluded with a social evening at the Latham Golf Club with a barbecue and drinks, which allowed participants to discuss the day, share their outlooks on trials and attitudes moving forward in the current growing season.

It was a terrific way to end the day and the club provided a chirpy and inclusive atmosphere, with space for community members and wider to catch up.

The Liebe Group thanked Mr Hirsch for hosting the 2020 Main Trial Site and looks forward to seeing the farming community back together again at the Spring Field Day on Thursday, September 10, 2020.