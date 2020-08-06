R&D opportunities for Curtin ag students

OVER the past few weeks, the Liebe Group has proudly provided two Curtin University agribusiness students, Miles Ellery and Susannah Packer, with an opportunity to experience some of the extensive research, development and extension activities that the group conducts for broadacre farming systems in the northern agricultural region (NAR).

Assisting the Liebe Group research and development co-ordinator with various trial monitoring tasks that put their technical knowledge to practical use around the Liebe Group region made Mr Ellery "appreciate both the scale of operations in and around Dalwallinu and the critical importance of research and development work in optimising the growing environment".

Attending several of the local field walks provided both students with a chance to interact with innovative and forward-thinking local growers and learn about the regional production challenges they were facing and how they were managing such challenges.

Ms Packer assisted with preparations for and attended the Liebe Group's annual Post Seeding Field Walk which allowed her to "see the practical side of research, development and extension and I was able to learn a lot about farming practices in the NAR, which differ in many ways to what I see in my own area".

Agribusiness student Miles Ellery, Curtin University, setting traps for a DPIRD project in the Liebe Group region.

Back in the Liebe Group Research and Education facility, the students were given insights into the operation of grower groups and how the Liebe Group has assisted the agricultural community.

It was an enlightening and positive experience for both students, with Mr Ellery recommending any aspiring agricultural studies students to take the opportunity to participate in work experience with grower groups when given the chance.

The Liebe Group thanked Mr Ellery and Ms Packer for their hard work while with the group, wished them all the best with their remaining studies and looked forward to welcoming their bright and passionate minds into the industry.