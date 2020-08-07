Millions for new and more efficient Q fever vaccine research

The federal government has chipped in almost $2 million for research into a new and more efficient Q fever vaccine.

The government already subsidises the existing vaccine - but unlike the current vaccine, the new one won't require a test before getting it.

Regional Health Minister Mark Coulton, labelled Q fever a major issue for regional Australian families and said they deserved the best medical product possible.

"This will eliminate extra costs and time in getting vaccinated, which discourages people from getting the protection they need, even though they may be at high risk of exposure," Mr Coulton said.



"It could be a breakthrough for not only Australian farmers and meatworkers, but rural communities around the world."

The study will investigate the dose-effectiveness of the novel vaccine compared to the current vaccine, as a prelude to clinical trials on people.



The bacteria that causes Q fever is spread from animals, mainly cattle, sheep and goats, but can travel up to 30km in dry, windy conditions and infect people who have had no contact with animals.

National Farmers Federation chief executive Tony Mahar, said the trial was a significant step towards a more efficient and easier-to-access vaccine.

"The disease is most commonly contracted by those working with livestock on property or in abattoirs, with times of drought considered particularly dangerous," Mr Maher said.

"There is no more important priority for agriculture than protecting the health and wellbeing of our people.

"Q fever is an all-too-common illness affecting farmers and others employed in rural and livestock-focused industries, impacting people, in some cases, for many years."

