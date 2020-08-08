Trucking industry caught short by hotspot announcement

Prior consultation and a cohesive national plan for the management of border closures may be hard to achieve but that's what the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association would like to see happen before any more abrupt announcements are made.



An urgent special bulletin was issued by the ARLTA on August 1 after the Northern Territory government gave interstate travellers only a few hours notice that it had declared Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan as COVID-19 hotspots.

That meant truck drivers who had been in those areas in the previous 14 days would either not be allowed entry to the NT or would be required to undergo a supervised 14 day quarantine period at a cost of $2500.

"Given the extremely short notice, it is possible that members or other drivers are already loaded and in transit to the NT," the bulletin read. "This is a rapidly evolving situation and the NT government has flagged the likelihood of further hotspots being declared."

Exemptions granted before July 17 were invalid if the person travelling had been in an identified hotspot.



ARLTA executive director Matthew Murphy said he thought they had got the word out quickly enough among the 700 member companies and that no driver had been caught out in the end.

"The problem areas contain some of the larger meat processing plants in the country so there wouldn't be many of our drivers not stopping there," he said. "The announcement had the potential to be a problem."

Mr Murphy said they had already worked closely with various governments on issues such as the closure of truck stops, to clarify rules and put the case of long-haul drivers, and they had been listening.

"But we'd like to see a national system in place for managing border closures," he said.

"We understand states have sovereign rights and health and safety has to come first, but we'd like governments to talk with each other.



"At the moment they're acting in isolation but we want a coordinated protection regime that allows for the movement of goods.

"It's integral to the economy - important things such as meat are coming out of Brisbane, but other things such as seasonal fruit and vegetables are coming in as well."



Livestock and freight trucks have been a constant on national highways throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Examples of the uncertainty faced by the trucking industry in dealing with multiple COVID-19 regimes include one state saying they can't come in unless they've had a test within the past seven days, while the state they are in refuses to test people that are asymptomatic.

"It's just widespread uncertainty - these things are confusing," Mr Munro said.



"There are broad announcement by ministers that we scramble to understand.

"We want to be compliant."

He pointed to another case where stipulations brought in by the Australian Lot Feeders Association had blocked drivers from using amenities after hours of driving, saying they were able to get them modified after negotiation.

"Consultation is the way to get workable solutions in place," Mr Murphy said.

Incoming Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland president Gerard Johnson said while there had been some comment, the issue hadn't been as problematic for livestock truck drivers as it had been for those handling freight.

Having said that, he was waiting to see what the August 8 hard border closure with NSW would bring.

"So far we've been able to cross relatively easily - hopefully by having the right permit it should be easy to manage," he said.

As far as the ARLTA's frustration with precipitous announcements and its hope for a coordinated process, Mr Johnson said that would be easier but he couldn't see it happening.

"It's something we're always battling with," he said.

The story Trucking industry caught short by hotspot announcement first appeared on Queensland Country Life.